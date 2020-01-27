How to buy National Television Awards 2020 tickets – prices and ticket types

The stars of this year’s biggest television series will descend on London’s O2 later this month – and you could be joining them!

Find out everything you need to know about buying a ticket (or two) for the National Television Awards 2020.

When are the National Television Awards 2020?

The winners will be announced in a ceremony hosted by David Walliams on the 28th January 2020, as TV’s great and good head to the O2 in London. The show will also air live on ITV. David Walliams takes over as host this year after Dermot O’Leary stepped down from the role after nine years.

How do I buy tickets for the National Television Awards 2020?

There are several ways you can get your hands on a coveted ticket to the National Television Awards ceremony this year. Tickets start from just £23.50 (plus booking fees), and you can get your hands on them on Ticketmaster.

There are also limited tickets available at the time of writing for the Premium Star Treatment (at £350 plus booking fees), which includes: advance exclusive access to the champagne reception, beauty treatments and more, Premium Seats in Row C or D, and a souvenir picture of you holding one of the NTA trophies to be awarded that night. Full details and ticket availability are available on the NTA website.

There are also still tickets for the Star Treatment tickets (£250 plus booking fees), which include pre-show champagne, pampering, goodie bags and Premium Seats. You can find out what that includes on the NTA website.

NTA ticket options

How do I get red carpet tickets for the National Television Awards?

Unfortunately, the tickets for the red carpet at the National Television Awards 2020 have completely sold out on the NTAs website. There’s always next year!