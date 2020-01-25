Who is Chameleon on The Masked Singer?

The Masked Singer viewers are an inquisitive bunch as they have been digging around to get the truth about each contestant.

Advertisement

However, Chameleon has left fans of the new ITV show baffled as his identity remains a huge mystery.

During the episode, the light-up lizard performed Creep by Radiohead, which sadly landed him in the bottom three.

While viewers came tantalisingly close to seeing under the mask, it seems they will have to wait just a little longer. But who are the rumoured stars that could be behind Chameleon’s mask?

Is Chameleon Declan Donnelly?

You read that right, the rumour at the moment for Chameleon is that it’s really none other than Geordie favourite, Declan Donnelly.

While it might seem particularly odd at first, there’s actually some pretty sensible reasoning behind it.

Firstly, some viewers were convinced there was a distinctive Newcastle twang to Chameleon’s voice.

The lizard later teased he had “provided the voice of a children’s cartoon character” before, and as luck would have it, Dec once played Engie Benjy in the eponymous cartoon.

Chameleon is also described as a man of many talents, and Dec has turned his hand to many skills, including film acting, TV acting, presenting, singing and even rapping.

Is Chameleon Alexander Armstrong?

Perhaps one of the more popular initial theories comes in the form of Alexander Armstrong.

The Pointless presenter is without a doubt a singing sensation, and like Dec, he has turned his hand to many projects.

If people thought they picked up a northern twang, that could have also come from the lungs of Alexander, who hails from Rothbury, Northumberland.

What’s more, he is also the voice of Danger Mouse, and has lent his recognisable tones to other cartoon characters from Peppa Pig and Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom.

Is Chameleon Neil Morrissey?

While many were focussed on Dec and Alexander, some fans on Twitter thought Chameleon was more likely to be Neil Morrissey.

The well-known actor certainly has a distinctive voice and it would be hard to disguise it.

He was famously the voice of Bob the Builder, aside from his starring roles in the likes of Line of Duty and Waterloo Road.

Is Chameleon Justin Hawkins from The Darkness?

He may not hail from the north but some viewers were convinced that the physique under that skin-tight lycra, and the distinctive way he worked the stage, pointed to Chameleon being Justin Hawkins, frontman of tongue-in-cheek rock band The Darkness.

But is there any other evidence that Justin might be Chameleon? Well, digging into his history reveals that he once provided the singing voice for a character called Kurtz – himself the lead guitarist in a band – in 2008 CBBC animated series Freefonix…

Advertisement

The Masked Singer continues on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV