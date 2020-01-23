Accessibility Links

Should The Victoria Derbyshire Show continue on the BBC?

Following reports that the daytime current affairs show is facing cancellation, vote to have your say on whether it's the right decision

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

BBC2’s The Victoria Derbyshire Show is reportedly set to be cancelled, according to BBC News media editor Amol Rajan and journalist Emma Ailes, who works on the show.

Though the BAFTA-winning programme looks set to come off the air, it is possible that it could continue using a different format or platform, as Rajan reported the cancellation is due to financial constraints. He stated, “cost of doing it on linear channel when savings are needed deemed too high.”

While we wait for an official announcement from the BBC confirming the news, we want to know your thoughts – should The Victoria Derbyshire Show continue on the BBC? Let us know by answering the poll below…


The weekday programme has been reporting on current affairs since 2015. Media personalities, politicians and fans have expressed their disappointment at its cancellation, with many taking to social media to question the decision.

Opening the show on Thursday, Derbyshire herself seemed to address the reports, saying “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

So it looks like there could be hope for The Victoria Derbyshire Show yet.

