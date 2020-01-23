Accessibility Links

Victoria Derbyshire Show to be cancelled says BBC News media editor

Reports that BBC2 is to stop airing the daytime current affairs show has provoked outrage on social media

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - MAY 26: Presenter Victoria Derbyshire hosts "How Should I Vote? - The EU Debate" at The Briggait on May 26, 2016 in Glasgow. The BBC's first televised EU referendum debate was held in Glasgow in front of an audience of eighteen to twenty nine year olds and a panel of SNP's Alex Salmond and Labour's Alan Johnson backing staying in the EU while UKIP MEP Diane James and Conservative Liam Fox arguing to leave. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

The Victoria Derbyshire Show is to stop airing on BBC2 as part of cost-cutting at the corporation, according to BBC News media editor Amol Rajan.

The BBC declined to comment on the report when approached by RadioTimes.com, but Rajan says a further announcement is forthcoming next week.

Launched in 2015, the weekday show went on to win a BAFTA, and has received widespread praise for its coverage of news and current affairs.

Rajan said the cost of running the show had been deemed too high by the corporation, especially at a time when “savings are needed”.

Opening the show on Thursday, Derbyshire appeared to refer to the reports, saying “We are still here telling your stories and covering the issues that are important to you in your life.

“And do you know what? We don’t give up.”

The apparent decision to take the show off air has prompted a significant response on social media, with media personalities and fans reacting with shock and outrage.

Emma Ailes, a BBC journalist who works on the show, tweeted, “Sitting here putting together tomorrow’s @VictoriaLIVE. 3 other journalists on the team here with me, all young, female and so talented. And busting a gut to make it as brilliant a programme as ever despite devastating news today. I’ve never worked on a team that cared so much.”

Reporter Michael Cowan added, “We are absolutely devastated. Our remit is to produce exceptional original journalism and investigations, represent the marginalised in our society, and reach audiences the BBC struggles to get to… We do that, every day”.

Meanwhile, Labour MP and Shadow Secretary of State for the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Tracy Brabin tweeted, “I’ll be looking into why @VictoriaLIVE is being taken off air.

“Rigorous campaigning & commitment to public having their say made it pretty unique in daytime TV.

“Victoria herself was sharp & approachable with a personal journey that made her relatable.”

Other commentators variously described the decision as “madness”, “absolutely gutting”, and “frustrating,” with the show and Derbyshire herself widely praised for being “impactful,” “innovative”, “fearless”, and “superb”.

One Twitter user wrote it was “The one half decent current affairs show they [the BBC] had”, while another claimed it was “the only daytime tv show that held the government to account.”

Reports suggest the corporation is set to cancel the BBC2 daytime current affairs show due to financial constraints

