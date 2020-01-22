Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Emmerdale’s Charity and Ryan have “no regrets” after Graham’s murder – did they kill him?

Emmerdale’s Charity and Ryan have “no regrets” after Graham’s murder – did they kill him?

Did they do it?

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8711 Wednesday 22nd January 2020 Graham Foster [ANDREW SCARBOROUGH] summons Ryan to make the final transfer. But when he refuses, Graham forces him to and humiliatingly locks him in the Kayak Hut to stop him going to Kim. Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] is apoplectic with rage when she tracks Ryan down and goes after Graham. As an unrepentant Graham belittles her, a murderous Charity vows revenge, heads to Jacobs Fold and tells Ryan they’re going to make Graham pay for his actions. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

We’re all desperate to know who kills Graham Foster (Andrew Scarborough) in the coming week and it seems Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) and Ryan Stocks (James Moore) are in the firing line this evening.

Advertisement

Last night, we saw Jai Sharma’s motives explored and on Monday it was Kim Tate’s turn.

This evening, the action kicked off when Ryan got in a scuffle with Graham at the beginning of the day over money.

If we cast our minds back, Ryan has been fixing the dodgy businessman up with Kim’s money – but when Ryan says no, Graham goes off the rails.

soaps

Cruelly, Graham locks Ryan in a shed after picking him up and throwing him in there.

Ryan ends up missing Charity’s unexpected nuptial plans with Vanessa and as a result, prompts the concerned mother to go look for her boy.

When she somehow stumbles upon him in the Emmerdale woods, Charity is beyond livid at the thought of her boy being abused in such a manner. She storms round to give Graham a good piece of her mind and is keen to let him know she will exact revenge if he ever does something like that again.

What’s more, the whole ordeal meant she missed her wedding slot with Vanessa and the pair look set for a fallout again.

Later on in the episode and at night, viewers see Graham’s bloodied body tumble down further in to the woods near his resting place where Priya will find him next week.

Somewhere else in Emmerdale village, Charity gets out of her car and walks to the bridge where Ryan is. She asks him if he has any regrets and he insists he doesn’t…

Where have they been and what would they have to regret? More importantly, did they kill Graham?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers

Tags

All about Emmerdale

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8711 Wednesday 22nd January 2020 Graham Foster [ANDREW SCARBOROUGH] summons Ryan to make the final transfer. But when he refuses, Graham forces him to and humiliatingly locks him in the Kayak Hut to stop him going to Kim. Charity Dingle [EMMA ATKINS] is apoplectic with rage when she tracks Ryan down and goes after Graham. As an unrepentant Graham belittles her, a murderous Charity vows revenge, heads to Jacobs Fold and tells Ryan they’re going to make Graham pay for his actions. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 14th January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 14th January 2020 Emmerdale - 8710 Tuesday 21st January 2020 It’s the opening day of Hawkford Outdoor Pursuits and Dawn dashes over to a stressed and exhausted Jai Sharma [CHRIS BISSON]. Unable to process everything, he heads off in silent despair and in search of cocaine to get him through. High, he’s single handedly saving the day - but when his car collides with Graham Foster on the road, he’s outed as being under the influence and before he knows it, Graham has confessed all to a horrified Laurel. Things go from bad to worse when Rishi Sharma [BHASKER PATEL] intercepts the drugs Jai has ordered and his family and relationship are in tatters. And it’s all Graham’s fault. And Jai’s going to make him pay…. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com Photographer - Mark Bruce This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Jai has blood on his hands – has he framed himself for Graham’s murder?

emmerdale who kills graham 2020

Who kills Graham? Emmerdale reveals full line-up of suspects and motives

17_01_CORO_SHONA_HOSPITAL_02-920x518

Soaps’ most drastic maternity leave storylines after Shona’s Coronation Street exit

FROM ITV STRICT EMBARGO - Print media - No Use Before Tuesday 21st January 2020 Online Media - No Use Before 0700hrs Tuesday 21st January 2020 Emmerdale - 8715 Monday 27th January 2020 At Smithy, as frantic Rhona Goskirk [ZOE HENRY] agitatedly calls Graham, stressed at his disappearance. Reality hits hard when DI Dent and DS Ward arrive and reveal to Rhona that Graham’s been found dead. She’s even more horror struck to hear someone may have killed him. Picture contact - David.crook@itv.com This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms

Emmerdale’s Rhona in danger as she digs for clues about Graham’s murder – first look