  4. Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Meet Love Island Winter 2020 contestant Connagh Howard – model who once worked with Anthony Joshua

Love Island is back on ITV2, perhaps sooner than we all thought, for the first ever winter series.

In addition to the original cast members, the bombshells are starting to trickle in.

Now, Connagh Howard is stirring up the South African villa, setting his sights on three girls in the villa – and already, he’s turned a few heads…

Here’s everything you need to know about Connagh.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

From: Cardiff

Job: Model

In three words: Goofy, laid-back and compassionate

Instagram: @connagh92

Who is Connagh’s ideal girl?

Sporty Connagh is after a girl who shares his interests, while also being self-sufficient.

He said ahead of his arrival in the villa: “I like brunettes, a girl with nice eyes, who likes to take care of themselves.

“I like a girl who can do some sort of sport as I’m in to sport. I’m looking for someone I can be myself with.”

What is Connagh’s turn-off?

Connagh is fairly set on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The model simply said he doesn’t like “pettiness” in his lovers.

However, if he can find someone who can watch a movie with him, he will fall hook, line and sinker.

“My ideal date would be to go to the cinema, because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Without a doubt, Anthony Joshua was everyone’s type, with many calling him their type on paper before entering the villa.

However, model Connagh has actually breathed the same air as the boxing champ.

He recalled: “I was in an advert with Anthony Joshua. I’m a big boxing fan. I was really excited to meet him.

“In the ad we were both training. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy!”

Who does Connagh fancy in the villa?

“I fancy Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise,” Connagh revealed.

After going on a date with Shaughna and Sophie, and kissing Siannise, it seems Connagh isn’t rushing to put all his eggs in one basket.

With with a recoupling looming

Meet your Winter Love Island 2020 contestants

Love Island airs weeknights on ITV2 from 9pm

