What’s new on Netflix? Best movies and TV shows released daily

Sunday 12th January: Fighting With My Family

Oscar and Bafta hopeful Florence Pugh stars as real-life wrestler Saraya-Jade Bevis (stagename Paige) in this heartwarming underdog movie from Stephen Merchant, which tracks Paige’s ascent from the mean streets of Norwich all the way to the top of the WWE, where Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson offers her some sage words of advice. Watch on Netflix.

Saturday 11th January: Wonder Woman

Gal Gadot stars as DC’s Wonder Woman, an Amazonian warrior who battles her way through World War One in this critically-acclaimed superhero movie from 2017. And with the sequel just a few months away, this is the perfect time to catch up – or refresh your memory if you’ve seen it already. Watch on Netflix

Friday 10th January: AJ and the Queen

New road comedy series starring RuPaul as sassy drag queen Ruby Red, who travels across the US to recoup her stolen life savings with a ten-year-old stowaway… Watch on Netflix

Thursday 9th January: The House

After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) lose their daughter’s college fund, they try to earn it back by starting an illegal casino in the basement of their friend’s house in this 2017 comedy… Watch on Netflix

Wednesday 8th January: Cheer

Documentary series charting a group of competitive cheerleaders from Texas aiming to continue its impressive record at the National Championship. We learn what’s involved, but the programme is more interested in the details of their off-field triumphs and heartbreaks… Watch on Netflix

Tuesday 7th January: Sex, Explained

Singer and actress Janelle Monáe talks about the ins and outs of sex in this informative documentary series. Watch on Netflix

Monday 6th January: Thieves of the Wood

Historical drama about a notorious highwaymen who’s elevated to hero status during the Austrian occupation of 18th-century Belgium. Watch on Netflix

Sunday 5th January: The Perks of Being a Wallflower

A shy freshman (Logan Lerman) struggling with depression deals with his best friend’s suicide and his first love in this engaging coming-of-age tale. Watch on Netflix

Saturday 4th January: Cuckoo – series five

With Taylor Lautner departing the series as dim-but-sweet Dale, the life of Ken (Greg Davies) and his family is upended once again by the arrival of his American half-sister Ivy (Andie MacDowell). Watch on Netflix