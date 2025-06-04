Almost 30 years on from the release of that film, Sandler is now reprising his role in a new sequel for Netflix – and the new film was one of several upcoming titles that was teased by the streamer during its recent TUDUM event.

A trailer for the film was released which saw Happy Gilmore dusting off his clubs as he tries to raise the funds to put his daughter through ballet school, while it has also been confirmed exactly when fans can be reunited with the character – read on for everything you need to know about the release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Good news Sandler fans – there's not long to wait! Happy Gilmore 2 will arrive on the streamer on Friday 25th July 2025, meaning there's just a few weeks until we can see how the character is getting on 30 years later.

As is often the case with Netflix films, the film is going straight to streaming and will therefore be bypassing a theatrical release – so you'll only be able to watch this one at home.

Interestingly, it's the second summer in a row that Netflix is releasing a film from a franchise with proven box office appeal direct to streaming, following the release of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F last year.

Happy Gilmore 2 cast: Who stars with Adam Sandler?

Ben Stiller stars in Happy Gilmore 2. Netflix

It goes without saying that Adam Sandler will once again be leading the cast, but he's not the only familiar face back from the previous outing: Julie Bowen, Dennis Dugan, Christopher McDonald and Ben Stiller are also reprising their roles in the sequel.

One key character from the past film who won't return is Happy's coach and mentor Chubbs, played by the late Carl Weathers – who sadly passed away aged 76 in 2024. However, it's been confirmed that Lavell Crawford will join the cast as Chubbs's son.

There are several other new faces too, with the likes of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (aka Bad Bunny), Kym Whitley and Sandler's daughter Sunny Sandler all confirmed for major roles.

Meanwhile an assortment of big names are also set to appear including Eric André, Scott Mescudi (aka Kid Cudi), Haley Joel Osment, Margaret Qualley and Benny Safdie, although little has been revealed about any of their roles at this stage.

And there will also be a host of high-profile professional golfers making cameos as themselves in the film, with the long list of those appearing consisting of Keegan Bradley, Bryson DeChambeau, John Daly, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Brooks Koepka, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Rory McIlroy, Collin Morikawa, Jack Nicklaus, Corey Pavin, Xander Schauffele, Paige Spiranac, Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Lee Trevino and Will Zalatoris.

Happy Gilmore 2 plot: What happens in the sequel?

The film picks up 30 years after the original, and the synopsis teases that it will see Happy return to golf in a bid to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school.

No further plot information is readily available at this stage – beyond what we can piece together from the trailer below – but we'll do our bets keep you updated as and when any further updates filter through.

Happy Gilmore 2 trailer

The trailer – which was released at Netflix's TUDUM event in June 2025 – gives fans a good idea of the vibe we can expect from the sequel. Check it out below!

Happy Gilmore 2 is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 25th July 2025.

