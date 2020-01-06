Winter Love Island 2020: Meet Eve and Jess Gale, the twins with the “ultimate girl code”

Winter Love Island 2020 is just around the corner, with 12 new islanders hoping to find their soul mates in sunny South Africa.

Advertisement

Eve and Jess Gale are twins taking on the villa together, who insist that they’ll be looking out for each other the whole time.

They’ve worked as VIP hostesses at events around the world, with Eve once catching the eye of American rapper Tyga, also known as Kylie Jenner’s ex, who asked her to meet up with him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the twins heading into the villa:

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts Age: 20 Job: Students and VIP hostesses In three words:

Jess – “Kind, fun and spontaneous”

Eve – “Fun, confident and friendly” Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

What are Eve and Jess looking for in a partner?

Jess: “Someone who is confident, not cocky. Self- assured, kind and respectful and on the same intelligence level as me.” Eve: “I want someone who is fun and confident, not shy. Quite ‘alpha male’. And I’d like a guy who is switched on.” Both say that their celebrity crush is British heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua. Will Eve and Jess fight over boys? Jess: “We’ve got so much respect for each other we’re not going to argue over a boy!” Eve: “Boys often say, ‘Right, I fancy you both – which one of you wants me?’ Some boys will be messaging me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we talk.” Jess: For every single girl, whether you know them or not, be kind, considerate and understanding. For your closest friends it’s stepped up. And with Eve it’s stepped up even more by 1000%. If there’s a guy that’s upset Eve, he is cancelled in my books. Eve: With Jess, I have the ultimate girl code. If someone upset her I’d never speak to them again. In the villa, I won’t be snake-y towards a girl, but if I like a guy I would say.

What are turn offs for Eve and Jess?

Jess: “If a guy comes across as insecure, it’s a massive turn off.” Eve: “If they’re a f**k boy, disrespectful and talking to everyone when they’re out.”

What are their worst habits?

Jess: “Being late – it’s such a problem.” Eve: “Sleeping in and missing my alarm.”

Advertisement

Love Island begins on ITV2 at 9pm on Sunday 12th January