Who are the couples on the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special?

Here’s who is taking to the floor on Christmas Day…

Strictly Come Dancing

We may have now crowned Kelvin Fletcher the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2019, but we still have another festive helping of Strictly to get excited about.

Some of our favourite Strictly stars over the last few years are returning for one final go on the floor in a bid to win the coveted Silver Star trophy.

But what Strictly stars are we welcoming back for this year’s Christmas special?

Here’s who’s braving the judges’ critique once more…

Debbie McGee and Kevin Clifton

Debbie McGee Kevin Strictly Christmas special (BBC)

Strictly series: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Quickstep to Michael Buble’s Jingle Bells

Joe Sugg and Dianne Buswell

Joe Sugg, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly series: Finalist, 2018
Dancing: Street Commercial to Sleigh Ride by District 78.

Chizzy Akudolu and Graziano Di Prima

Chizzy Strictly Christmas (2019)

Strictly series: First out, 2017
Dancing: Cha Cha to Get The Party Started by Shirley Bassey

Mark Wright and Janette Manrara

Mark Wright and Janette Christmas Strictly (BBC)

Strictly series: Finalist, 2014
Dancing: Salsa to Christmas Wrapping by The Waitresses

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka, Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly series: Finalist, 2017
Dancing: Jive to I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus by The Jackson 5

Richard Arnold and Luba Mushtuk

Richard and Lubna Strictly Christmas (BBC)

Strictly series: Eliminated week 7, 2012
Dancing: Foxtrot to You’re A Mean One, Mr Grinch by Sabrina Carpenter

Strictly Come Dancing’s Christmas Special airs on Christmas Day at 4:40pm on BBC One

