Doctor Who series 5 with Matt Smith is getting a deluxe Steelbook Blu-ray release

Transport yourself back in time and space...

Matt Smith in Doctor Who series 5

What a way to kick off 2020: Matt Smith’s first series of Doctor Who is getting a special Steelbook Blu-ray release with stunning new artwork.

Doctor Who: The Complete Fifth Series will be released on Monday 10th February and is available to pre-order on Amazon now.

Doctor Who series 5 steelbook
Doctor Who series 5 steelbook

Series five, Steven Moffat’s first as showrunner, saw the debut of Smith as the eleventh Doctor and Karen Gillan as his companion Amy Pond, with the Time Lord landing in the life of a young ‘Amelia’ not long after an explosive regeneration.

The main story arc, covering several episodes, concerns a pattern of cracks in the universe, cracks which can erase things from existence…

Arthur Darvill (Rory Williams) and Alex Kingston (River Song) also recur across the 13 episodes, written by the likes of Moffat, Mark Gatiss, Richard Curtis and current Who showrunner Chris Chibnall.

Alongside fan favourites like ‘The Eleventh Hour’ and ‘Vincent and the Doctor’ will be bonus features such as two ‘Meanwhile in the TARDIS’ additional scenes, four ‘The Monster Files’, a three-part video diary, thirteen ‘Doctor Who Confidential’ cut-downs, six in-vision commentaries, outtakes and over 20 teasers and trailers.

Doctor Who: The Complete Fifth Series on Steelbook Blu-Ray is available to pre-order now at £35.73 RRP.

