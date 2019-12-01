“It would be amazing to work with Steven again,” Gillan told RadioTimes.com.

“He is one of my favourite screenwriters in the world - I truly think he is top level.”

Gillan, who has just directed her first feature film in indie drama The Party’s Just Beginning, went on to note that she could see herself moving into directing rather than starring in a Moffat project – and that such a project could in fact already be in the pipeline.

More like this

“I would definitely love to direct something that he's written at some point,” she said. “We are talking about something…. but that's all I can say.”

Whether this “something” is Moffat hiring Gillan to star in or do some directing for one of his upcoming projects (which include crime thriller Inside Man and sci-fi drama The Time Traveler’s Wife, as well as any future series of Dracula and Sherlock) or a new project Gillan wants him to work on with her is unclear, but either way we’re sure Doctor Who fans will be delighted to hear they could be working together again in the future.

Not that Gillan hasn’t managed to keep in touch anyway, regularly meeting up with Moffat as well as her former co-stars Matt Smith and Arthur Darvill (who played the Eleventh Doctor and Rory Williams respectively) in recent years.

“I was just in London a couple of weeks ago I think? And I saw Steven Moffat and I saw Arthur Darvill and Matt Smith all in a few days,” she told us.

“I saw Arthur and Matt's plays that are on in London at the moment, with Steven. So it was a reunion for all of us.

“We try to keep in touch as much as possible,” Gillan added. “We all still definitely have a bond that we share from our days on Doctor Who.

“It was such an incredible experience. It was the best!”

And from the sounds of it, those days might not quite be over after all.

Advertisement

Karen Gillan’s film The Party’s Just Beginning is in UK cinemas now