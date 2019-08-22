The four-part mini-series - not to be confused with the 2006 Spike Lee film of the same name - is about a prisoner on death row in the USA and a woman trapped in a cellar under an English vicarage, whose paths cross in an unexpected way.

“In our ongoing relationship with Steven and [Moffat's partner] Sue Vertue, they sent us this mini-series which Steven had written on spec and we commissioned it instantly," Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama said.

"The script is a page-turner and grips you from the outset, and [Director of BBC Content] Charlotte Moore and I couldn’t resist bringing this story to BBC One.”

Moffat is currently busy prepping his Dracula TV series with Sherlock colleague Mark Gatiss, which is expected to hit our screens in the next few months (possibly at Christmas 2019, or early 2020).