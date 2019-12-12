Games of Thrones star Carice Van Houten says she would consider returning for prequel

Melisandre – aka The Red Woman – could return to Westeros in HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, after actress Carice Van Houten said that she would be open to the idea.

A centuries-old sorceress in possession of a magic necklace that grants the wearer youth and beauty, Melisandre is the only Game of Thrones character who could feasibly appear in House of the Dragon, which is set around 300 years before the events of the original series.

Asked whether she would be interested in returning for the prequel, the Emmy-nominated actress told Entertainment Weekly: “Well, it would really depend on the storyline. I would be interested if we could see a completely different side to her. It would have to be interesting perspective that we haven’t seen before.

Otherwise, I feel like I’ve closed it off in a natural way — which is also a good thing.”

House of the Dragon is set during the early days of the dragon-riding House Targaryen (and ancestors to Jon Snow and Daenerys), and will reportedly see original novel series author George RR Martin, Colony screenwriter Ryan Condal and Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik team up.

House of the Dragon will air on HBO and Sky Atlantic at a later date