The announcement came as Sky extended its programming deal with HBO's parent company WarnerMedia, meaning HBO shows will continue to be available on Sky and NOW TV.

House of the Dragon will take inspiration from George RR Martin's faux-historical book about Westeros, Fire & Blood, which opens up the possibility of several different stories being told.

Martin is heavily involved with the show along with Ryan Condal, creator of sci-fi TV series Colony. The pilot episode will be directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also helmed several episodes of Game of Thrones including Battle of the Bastards and Winds of Winter.

More like this

At the time of writing, no cast members have been announced.

House of the Dragon was ordered to series shortly after the cancellation of another Game of Thrones prequel set thousands of years earlier, that had John Simm and Naomi Watts on board.

The original Game of Thrones as well as fellow HBO shows including Watchmen and Big Little Lies have also aired on Sky Atlantic, in addition to co-productions between the two companies such as this year's Chernobyl miniseries.

Advertisement

The prequel series may be some time away from actually premiering, but Thrones fans can rest assured knowing exactly where their next fix of Westeros is coming from.