When is detective drama Vera on TV?

DCI Vera Stanhope’s iconic rain mac and hat have been dusted off as Brenda Blethyn returns for series ten of much-loved ITV detective drama Vera.

Adapted from the crime author Ann Cleeves’ novels, unconventional detective DCI Stanhope will tackle four tricky cases in her hunt for the truth.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Vera back on TV?

Series ten of Vera is set to air in the UK in January 2020 on ITV.

What will happen in the new series of Vera?

The series will cover four new investigations, all taking place against the backdrop of Northumbria’s landscape.

Executive producer Phil Hunter said of the commission: “I’m thrilled Vera is returning for series ten. Making this show is such a joy and it’s clear that Team Vera love it as much as the viewing fans love watching.

“I’m continually overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and commitment the brilliant cast and crew bring to the show.“

How many episodes are in Vera series ten?

There will be four standalone episodes, each of them feature length.

Who is in the cast of Vera series ten?

Brenda Blethyn, of course, as the eponymous Vera, alongside Kenny Doughty returning as Detective Sergeant Aiden Healy who has worked hard to prove himself as DCI Stanhope’s trustworthy partner.

Rounding out the investigative team are Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards. And then there’s Ibinabo Jack who portrays DC Jacqueline Williams, a transfer from the Fraud Squad in series eight.

Paul Kaye joined the cast as pathologist Dr Malcolm Donahue (above) back in series 9. “Paul brings a very interesting dynamic to his character and the show,” Blethyn said of the casting. “Malcolm is very stern which can often come across as him being rude. He is there to get a very serious job done so he doesn’t hold back if he feels Vera is overstepping the mark or cross examining his work.”

Where is Vera filmed?

Vera has gained a reputation for its breathtaking landscapes and backdrops, and series ten is set to be no exception.

Filming locations for previous episodes have included Holy Island, Lindisfarne, and Spanish City in Whitley Bay.

Blethyn, who was born in Kent, says: “I can honestly say I love the beauty of Northumberland, whether it’s a seascape, landscape, the moors, or the city. It’s stunning.”

One slightly less glamorous location for the new series was the rubbish tip we see in the episode Blind Spot. “Working on the second biggest landfill in Northumberland in the summer is not really the best place to be!” Blethyn reports. “The methane was overwhelming. We all had specific instructions to wear special boots in case a nail went through our footwear.”

Where can I watch previous series of Vera?

Select episodes are available on the ITV Hub. You can also purchase instalments from any series on Amazon Prime Video.