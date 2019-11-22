When are the the BAFTA Film Awards 2020?

The British film industry’s equivalent to the Oscars, every year the prestigious British Academy Film Awards celebrates the best in homegrown and international cinema.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know about the ceremony…

Get movie updates direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations plus receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

When are the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

The ceremony for the EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on Sunday 2nd February 2020. Nominations will be announced on 9th January, and going by previous years, the BBC will likely broadcast the ceremony.

What is BAFTA’s Casting Award?

BAFTA’s new Casting Award will acknowledge the work of the film industry’s casting community. Announced on BAFTA’s official Twitter feed, “the first new category since 1999 will recognise achievements in the craft of casting and its importance in film-making”.

We are excited to announce we'll be introducing a Casting award for the EE British Academy Film Awards! The first new category since 1999 will recognise achievements in the craft of casting and its importance in film-making. https://t.co/WbMBJRm1ki — BAFTA (@BAFTA) August 7, 2019

In a statement from Bafta, casting director Lucy Bevan (Cats, Maleficent) said: “It is a great honour for our industry to be recognised by BAFTA and I look forward to seeing many deserving, talented casting professionals receive the award in the years to come. I would like to thank BAFTA on behalf of casting directors across the world, it is terrific news for our profession.”

The new category has garnered extensive praise from members of the film industry, including those in front of the camera. Can You Ever Forgive Me star Richard E. Grant said that the award had been “a long time coming”.

“Finally! – I owe my career to the late, great casting director Mary Selway, who changed my life in 1986, when she cast me in ‘WITHNAIL & I’. Recognition for Casting Directors has been a long time coming,” he tweeted.

Finally! – I owe my career to the late, great casting director Mary Selway, who changed my life in 1986, when she cast me in ‘WITHNAIL & I’. Recognition for Casting Directors has been a long time coming. https://t.co/0LL1IO1lMu — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) August 7, 2019

Who is hosting the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

Graham Norton will host the awards for the first time, following in the footsteps of Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

Advertisement

Who is nominated for a British Academy Film Award?

It’s not yet been confirmed — we’ll keep you updated…