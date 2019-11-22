Accessibility Links

Graham Norton to replace Joanna Lumley as BAFTA Film Awards 2020 host

The chat show host will be at the helm at the Royal Albert Hall

Graham Norton will make his BAFTA Film Awards hosting debut in 2020.

The eponymous chat show host has replaced Joanna Lumley who enjoyed a two-year stint after taking over from Stephen Fry in 2017.

“I’m delighted to be taking the helm of the biggest night in British film, the audience at the Royal Albert Hall will be the biggest sofa I’ve ever faced,” Norton said.

“I’m honoured to be following in the fabulous footsteps of Stephen Fry and Joanna Lumley.”

Norton is no stranger to awards shows having hosted the TV BAFTAs multiple times, as well as pocketing six gongs for The Graham Norton Show.

BAFTA Chief Executive Amanda Berry said: “He will bring his brilliance and unique brand of humour to the role. The Film Awards is transmitted around the world, and those audiences know him too.

“With Graham as our host I have no doubt we will deliver a very special celebration of the very best in film, and pay tribute to the most talented and creative people both in front of and behind the camera.”

The BAFTAs will take place at the Royal Albert Hall on February 2nd, 2020. It will be broadcast on BBC One and made available on BBCiPlayer.

Nominations for the 73rd annual event will be announced on January 7th.

