When are the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

The ceremony for the EE British Academy Film Awards will be held on Sunday 2nd February 2020 at the Royal Albert Hall.

It will air - on a delay - on BBC One from 9pm.

Who is hosting the British Academy Film Awards 2020?

Graham Norton will host the awards for the first time, following in the footsteps of Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry.

Who is nominated for a British Academy Film Award?

You can find our full list of nominees - – including 1917, Parasite, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and The Irishman - right here.

What is BAFTA's Casting Award?

BAFTA's new Casting Award will acknowledge the work of the film industry's casting community. Announced on BAFTA's official Twitter feed, "the first new category since 1999 will recognise achievements in the craft of casting and its importance in film-making".

In a statement from Bafta, casting director Lucy Bevan (Cats, Maleficent) said: “It is a great honour for our industry to be recognised by BAFTA and I look forward to seeing many deserving, talented casting professionals receive the award in the years to come. I would like to thank BAFTA on behalf of casting directors across the world, it is terrific news for our profession.”

The new category has garnered extensive praise from members of the film industry, including those in front of the camera. Can You Ever Forgive Me star Richard E. Grant said that the award had been "a long time coming".

"Finally! - I owe my career to the late, great casting director Mary Selway, who changed my life in 1986, when she cast me in ‘WITHNAIL & I’. Recognition for Casting Directors has been a long time coming," he tweeted.