In a statement from Bafta, casting director Lucy Bevan (Cats, Maleficent) said: “It is a great honour for our industry to be recognised by BAFTA and I look forward to seeing many deserving, talented casting professionals receive the award in the years to come. I would like to thank BAFTA on behalf of casting directors across the world, it is terrific news for our profession.”

Victor Jenkins, Chair of the Casting Directors’ Guild also welcomed the news. The alchemy of casting has long been overlooked in awards categories," he said in a statement. "I am both personally and professionally over the moon about this most excellent news and on behalf of the Casting Directors’ Guild and its members…and Casting Directors as a whole….send a huge thank you to BAFTA for not one, but two new awards for the craft of casting."

Bafta also announced that the Best Original Music category in its film awards is to be renamed Best Original Score, intending to underline “a focus on composer and score, and acknowledging the integral part they play in contributing to the narrative, atmosphere and emotional landscape of the film”.

David Arnold, Bafta-nominated composer of Quantum of Solace, commented: “I feel these new category changes will go a long way to ensuring the proponents of these skills are effectively identified and justifiably recognised.”

Advertisement

The awards body has also confirmed that streaming services will be able to submit their work for consideration once more. This will be good news for Netflix, whose film Roma took home seven awards at the 2019 Bafta film ceremony.