Bafta Film Awards 2019: winners in full
The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlackkKlansman, Roma, a Star is Born and many more films are up for the top prizes - check back for regular updates as the winners are announced
The Favourite, A Star is Born, Roma, Green Book and many more movies are all in the running for Bafta glory – but who will triumph in one of the most difficult-to-call years in awards history?
We’ll be updating this list as soon as the winners for each category are announced (in time with the actual ceremony, ahead of the BBC’s TV broadcast), so check back to find out who gets the silverware on Sunday 10th February. It’s all to play for…
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
WINNER: The Favourite
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody (NB Bafta has suspended Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer’s nomination in this category in light of sexual abuse allegations)
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Bohemian Rhapsody
BEST ANIMATED FILM
WINNER: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
PRODUCTION DESIGN
WINNER: The Favourite
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
WINNER: Roughhouse
I’m OK
Marfa
BRITISH SHORT FILM
WINNER: 73 Cows
Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
SOUND
WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
EDITING
WINNER: Vice
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
BEST DOCUMENTARY
WINNER: Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
MAKE UP & HAIR
WINNER: The Favourite
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
WINNER: Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)
Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)
WINNER: Letitia Wright
Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Lakeith Stanfield
Barry Keoghan
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
WINNER: BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott
Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth
BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC
WINNER: A Star Is Born
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
WINNER: The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara
Cold War – Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)
Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)
“Gobsmacked” Richard E Grant on his surprise Oscar nomination and the huge twists in Star Wars Episode IX
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
WINNER: Roma
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
WINNER: Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)
Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
WINNER: Black Panther
Avengers: Infinity War
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
WINNER: Roma
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Shoplifters
COSTUME DESIGN
WINNER: The Favourite
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
BEST DIRECTOR
WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)
Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)
BEST LEADING ACTOR
WINNER: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)
Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)
BEST LEADING ACTRESS
WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)
Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Viola Davis (Widows)
BEST FILM
WINNER: Roma
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
A Star Is Born
BAFTA FELLOWSHIP
Thelma Schoonmaker
