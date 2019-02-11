Accessibility Links

Bafta Film Awards 2019: winners in full

The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlackkKlansman, Roma, a Star is Born and many more films are up for the top prizes - check back for regular updates as the winners are announced



We’ll be updating this list as soon as the winners for each category are announced (in time with the actual ceremony, ahead of the BBC’s TV broadcast), so check back to find out who gets the silverware on Sunday 10th February. It’s all to play for…

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

WINNER: The Favourite

Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody (NB Bafta has suspended Bohemian Rhapsody director Bryan Singer’s nomination in this category in light of sexual abuse allegations)
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Bohemian Rhapsody

Follow all RadioTimes.com’s Bafta Film Awards coverage here

BEST ANIMATED FILM

WINNER: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs

PRODUCTION DESIGN

WINNER: The Favourite

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

WINNER: Roughhouse

I’m OK
Marfa

BRITISH SHORT FILM

WINNER: 73 Cows

Bachelor
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale

SOUND

WINNER: Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man
Mission: Impossible – Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born

EDITING

WINNER: Vice

Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER: Free Solo

McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers

MAKE UP & HAIR

WINNER: The Favourite

Bohemian Rhapsody
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER: Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Amy Adams (Vice)
Claire Foy (First Man)
Emma Stone (The Favourite)
Margot Robbie (Mary Queen of Scots)

EE RISING STAR

WINNER: Letitia Wright

Jessie Buckley
Cynthia Erivo
Lakeith Stanfield
Barry Keoghan

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

WINNER: BlacKkKlansman – Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel, Kevin Wilmott

Can You Ever Forgive Me? – Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty
First Man – Josh Singer
If Beale Street Could Talk – Barry Jenkins
A Star Is Born – Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters, Eric Roth

BEST ORIGINAL MUSIC

WINNER: A Star Is Born

BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

WINNER: The Favourite – Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara

Cold War – Janusz Glowacki, Pawel Pawlikowski
Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga
Roma – Alfonso Cuarón
Vice – Adam McKay

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER: Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)
Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Sam Rockwell (Vice)
Timothée Chalamet (Beautiful Boy)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

WINNER: Roma

Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER 

WINNER: Beast – Michael Pearce (Writer/Director), Lauren Dark (Producer)

Apostasy – Daniel Kokotajlo (Writer/Director)
A Cambodian Spring – Chris Kelly (Writer/Director/Producer)
Pili – Leanne Welham (Writer/Director), Sophie Harman (Producer)
Ray & Liz – Richard Billingham (Writer/Director), Jacqui Davies (Producer)

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

WINNER: Black Panther

Avengers: Infinity War
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

WINNER: Roma

Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Shoplifters

COSTUME DESIGN

WINNER: The Favourite

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots

BEST DIRECTOR

WINNER: Alfonso Cuaron (Roma)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)
Paweł Pawlikowski (Cold War)
Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)
Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

BEST LEADING ACTOR

WINNER: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody)

Bradley Cooper (A Star is Born)
Christian Bale (Vice)
Steve Coogan (Stan & Ollie)
Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

BEST LEADING ACTRESS

WINNER: Olivia Colman (The Favourite)

Glenn Close (The Wife)
Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)
Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)
Viola Davis (Widows)

BEST FILM

WINNER: Roma

BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
A Star Is Born

BAFTA FELLOWSHIP

Thelma Schoonmaker

Academy Awards Oscars Statuettes


