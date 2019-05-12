Bafta Television Awards 2019 – as it happens

It’s that time of year again. The 2019 British Academy Television Awards are upon us, bringing together the creme de la creme of TV talent at London’s Royal Festival Hall where the industry’s top actors and creatives hope to get their hands on the coveted Bafta masks.

Who’s nominated? Killing Eve and A Very English Scandal lead the charge (you can see the full shortlist here), with Bodyguard and Mrs Wilson also up for multiple awards. The ceremony begins at 6:45pm and BBC1 doesn’t start airing coverage till 8pm, but don’t worry – we’ve got you covered with live minute-by-minute reporting on the red carpet, a full winners list, backstage gossip and in-depth analysis all within the forum of this live blog…

EVERYONE should watch this video of Olivia Colman the night she won not one but TWO Bafta TV Awards and gave another of her heroically good speeches:

16:42: As for the coveted Best Drama category, it’s a BBC-dominated shortlist with Killing Eve, Bodyguard and Informer all vying for the trophy, but repping Sky are Lennie James’ drama Save Me (which he wrote and starred in with Suranne Jones).

If Killing Eve’s acting nominees start picking up prizes (Fiona Shaw and Kim Bodnia are also nominated), it will be the favourite to convert here.

16:45: Now, let’s turn our attention to Best Actress. No unknowns here – instead we get a head-to-head of four fantastic performances watched by millions upon millions of viewers over the past year.

Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh has been nominated by all major American awards bodies in the past year for her role as MI5 agent Eve Polastri, but her co-star Jodie Comer (who plays assassin Villanelle) has been largely overlooked (much to the chagrin of viewers).

Luckily, Bafta have righted that wrong, recognising both in their Leading Actress category. But Keeley Hawes lead last year’s biggest TV drama Bodyguard (well, half of it) and is hoping to convert her second Leading Actress nomination (she’s previously made the shortlist for Line of Duty). And Ruth Wilson will also be hoping to make it up on stage on her second time of asking (she was last nominated in 2007 for Jane Eyre). Her family biopic Mrs Wilson was a critical hit just before Christmas.

16:32: The race for Best Actor is an interesting one. Bafta has a habit of delivering shock winners when it comes to its high profile categories – relative unknowns Molly Windsor and Georgina Campbell have both caused upsets in the Best Actress category in recent years.

This year’s Best Actor shortlist is made up of two heavyweights – Hugh Grant and Benedict Cumberbatch – alongside Killed By My Debt’s 22-year-old lead Chance Perdomo and Kiri’s Lucian Msamati.

Cumberbatch – who is attending tonight’s ceremony – will be hoping to make it seventh time lucky (that’s right, he’s been nominated by Bafta TV seven times – six in the Leading Actor category and once for Supporting!)

Surely it’s his turn to finally pick up the prize for his haunting portrayal of Patrick Melrose?

… I suggest we have a proper look at this year’s nominations. First up, a numbers breakdown. I got up extra early this morning to make this first Photoshop and I’m rather pleased with it.

Why is Killing Eve nominated?

Killing Eve leads the charge with six nominations but they haven’t come without controversy. Bafta rules have traditionally stated that any nominated programme must have aired in the UK first. Killing Eve broadcast in the US five months before it launched on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer – so, why is it eligible for the major categories?

The British Academy have justified their decision by citing “the significant contribution from key UK talent throughout the production” which we’ve taken to mean the book’s original author, Luke Jennings, and showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The decision to include the show so prominently in the shortlist (it makes up half of the Best Actress nominations) has raised some eyebrows…

Who else is up for the big Bafta Awards?

Also vying for the night’s major prizes are A Very English Scandal, up for four categories after taking home four prizes at the Bafta Craft Awards earlier this year. And then we have the explosive Bodyguard and Ruth Wilson’s family biopic Mrs Wilson – each with three nods.

16:00: First up, some timings for you…

The red carpet kicks off in a few moments with the first guests expected to make an appearance at 4:15pm. If you’re looking out for the biggest stars, they usually make their way down towards the end, before the ceremony begins at 6:45pm.

If you’re planning to watch the events on BBC1, be warned that TV coverage begins at 8pm, finishing at 10pm. The BBC edit down the two hour and 45 minute ceremony into a two-hour broadcast and won’t show every winner.

Here at London’s Royal Festival Hall, the awards will conclude at 9:30pm before all the guests are shipped off to a swanky after party to quaff champagne and while the night away.

