BBC One’s hit comedy Ghosts has a US remake in the works

Ghosts looks to be the latest UK sitcom to move stateside, with reports suggesting CBS are set to adapt the show across the pond.

The remake will be helmed by New Girl producers Joe Port and joe Wiseman, who will write and executive produce the series.

According to Deadline, it is just the first project of a new arrangement between Lionsgate and BBC Studios – a partnership which was originally formed in October 2018 and which hopes to co-develop and co-fund scripted series for the US market.

It’s not taken long for the sitcom to get the American treatment – it only debuted on BBC One in April of this year, although a second and third series have already been commissioned.

The show, which focuses on a young couple who discover spirits lurking in the dilapidated and antiquated house they’ve inherited, stars Charlotte Ritchie (Call the Midwife) and Kiell Smith-Bynoe (Stath Lets Flats) and proved a hit amongst viewers and critics.

A cast list for the US version has not been announced – and it will be interesting to see if any big stars can be attracted to the roles.

Whoever is cast, American versions of British comedy series have a very mixed success rate – and CBS will undoubtedly be hoping that this remake ends up being more The Office than The Inbetweeners…