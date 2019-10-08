Accessibility Links

  BBC's Ghosts to return for a second and third series

BBC’s Ghosts to return for a second and third series

The spectral series from the creators of Horrible Histories will be back for two more series

Programme Name: Ghosts - TX: 15/04/2019 - Episode: n/a (No. 1) - Picture Shows: Lady Button (MARTHA HOWE-DOUGLAS), The Captain (BEN WILLBOND), Julian (SIMON FARNABY), Kitty (LOLLY ADEFOPE), Mary (KATY WIX), Thomas Thorne (MAT BAYNTON) - (C) Button Hall Productions - Photographer: Mark Johnson

BBC One comedy Ghosts, from the team behind Horrible Histories and Yonderland, has been commissioned for a further two series — and we’re dead excited.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, when Charlotte Moore, Director of Content, mentioned the spectral series in a speech about the future of BBC iPlayer, the broadcaster’s on demand and catch-up platform.

Moore stated that “the pace of change is staggering” with more “young audiences especially [who] want to watch both live and on demand and expect shows to be available for longer,” before adding Ghost was a surprise hit on iPlayer.

“Ghosts is a brilliant comedy from the Horrible Histories team,” Moore said. “Episode one got 2.5m overnight — a modest figure for a comedy — but within 28 days it had grown to 5.5m. And after six months 1.7m iPlayer requests. That’s up there with other big comedy hits. We’ve commissioned two more series straight away.”

Ghosts followed an ordinary couple, Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), who, much to their surprise, inherited a crumbling country pile called Button Hall — only to realise that the place is in disrepair and haunted by its former occupants.

Creators Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond also voiced their joy at the show’s return.

“We could not have asked for a more enthusiastic response to the show, and can’t wait to get haunting Button House once again,” they said in a joint statement. “We’d like to thank Charlotte, Kiell, Lolly, Katy and our fantastic crew for helping us realise such a hugely ambitious project. And thanks also to everyone at Monumental and the BBC for their tireless support of what is clearly a ridiculous idea. We are already hard at work on stories for series two, and can’t wait to share them with you.”


