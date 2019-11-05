When are the Pride of Britain Awards on TV?

It’s been 20 years since the very first Pride of Britain Awards hit our screens, and the glittering bash is about to return for 2019. The Awards, which honour the extraordinary achievements of normal people who have gone above and beyond to help others, will be handed out to the winners at London’s Grosvenor House.

Here’s everything you need to know about the show, including when you can catch it on TV, who will be taking home the top prizes and who will appear on the judging panel.

When is Pride of Britain on TV?

Although the grand ceremony for the awards took place on Monday 28th October, the awards will broadcast on November 5th on ITV at 8pm.

Who is hosting the Pride of Britain Awards?

The Awards are hosted by former Countdown numbers whizz Carol Vordeman who has a long association with the event as both a judge and presenter.

Vordeman described hosting as an “immense privilege” adding that during her many years fronting the coverage she has “met hundreds of the most remarkable, brave and inspirational people from every corner of the country.”

How can I nominate people for the Pride of Britain Awards?

Nominations are open to the public, and although it’s too late to nominate for this year’s event, you can now nominate for 2020.

There are a number of categories that you can nominate your chosen person or people in, including Fundraiser of the Year, Outstanding Bravery, and Lifetime Achievement. All public nominations are scrutinised by the Pride of Britain research team prior to the production of a shortlist from which the winners are selected by a panel of judges.

Who are the judges on the Pride of Britain Awards?

In addition to Vordeman, the panel is comprised of a host of famous faces from the showbiz world. Those who joined Vorderman to pick this year’s winners included TV presenters Susanna Reid, Eamonn Holmes and Christine Lampard. Other famous faces on the panel included Dermot O’Leary, Ben Shephard and Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick.

Who will be receiving a Pride of Britain Award?

Among the unsung heroes whose bravery was celebrated this year are Daniel Nicholson and Joel Snarr, both of whom put their lives at risk in a remarkable rescue attempt following a plane crash near Abergavenny.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Daniel said that the successful rescue had changed his outlook on life. He said: “I value different things now. Things that stressed me out before, I’ve realised aren’t that important. It’s definitely changed my thinking, that’s for sure.”

Who won Pride of Britain Awards last year?

Winners from last year’s event included 11-year-old Ella Chadwick who won the Child of Courage Award, Children With Cancer UK founder Eddie O’Gorman who took home a Lifetime Achievement Award, and the British Cave Rescue Team who won the Outstanding Bravery award for their rescue of 12 boys in the famous Thai cave incident.

The men and women of the RAF were also given a Special Recognition award in celebration of the centenary of the air defence force.

The Pride of Britain Awards will be broadcast on November 5th on ITV at 8pm