When is The Marvelous Mrs Maisel back for season 3?

With 16 Emmys and three Golden Globes to its name, Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is on a winning streak ahead of season three.

Advertisement

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Mrs Maisel back for season 3 on Amazon?

The show arrives on Friday 6th December 2019.

If you need to catch up, seasons one and two are available on Amazon Prime Video now.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! Set to the song Perfectly Marvelous from the musical Cabaret, here’s the full trailer…

We’ve also had this one-minute teaser trailer with glimpses of things to come:

What will happen in season 3?

According to Amazon, in season three “Midge and Susie discover that life on tour with Shy is glamorous but humbling, and they learn a lesson about show business they’ll never forget. Joel struggles to support Midge while pursuing his own dreams. Abe embraces a new mission and Rose learns she has talents of her own.”

Get Amazon and on demand news and recommendations direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks for signing up! Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to get alerts on Amazon and on demand services and receive TV and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is a rising star in the world of comedy, building her fledgling career with the help of her manager Susie (Alex Borstein). In season three she’s on tour with comedian Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain), travelling through the United States and Europe.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and her husband/collaborator Daniel Palladino, the duo behind cult comedy Gilmore Girls.

Who will star in season 3 of Mrs Maisel?

Rachel Brosnahan is back as Midge Maisel, with Alex Borstein as her manager Susie Myerson.

Michael Zegen plays Midge’s (estranged) husband Joel Maisel, Marin Hinkle plays her mother Rose Weissman, and Tony Shalhoub plays her father Abe Weissman.

Jane Lynch returns as stand-up comic Sophie Lennon, Midge’s long-time enemy. Fans will also be hoping to see more of Luke Kirby, who plays Midge’s friend and fellow comic Lenny Bruce.

Also confirmed for season three are Kevin Pollak (Joel’s father Moishe Maisel) and Caroline Aaron (Joe’s mother Shirley).

Advertisement

Finally Sterling K Brown has joined the show – after begging for a spot as a guest star. The Black Panther and This Is Us star previously said he would “faint” if he got a chance to star in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. Details of his character are unconfirmed…