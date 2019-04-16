"I'm Eastward bound. Going to go and do a little TV show, maybe you've heard of it? The Marvelous Mrs Maisel." Brown told his fans in a video posted to Twitter, as he sipped on a cuppa. "The Palladinos were kind enough to write a little something for your boy, and I said yes. So stay tuned. I'm getting together with Midge and it's going to be awesome."

Wheels were set in motion after the SAG Awards in January, when Maisel actress Rachel Brosnahan crashed Sterling K Brown's on-camera interview with Entertainment Tonight and suggested he should guest star on The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Brown was more than receptive, writing on Twitter: "Don't y'all play with me?! If you find a way for a brother to play with Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) and her dad Tony Shalhoub... I might just faint!"

More like this

Details of his character have yet to be revealed, but the show's official Twitter account responded: "We hope you're ready for a marvelous time, Sterling K Brown!"

Advertisement

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel seasons one and two are available on Amazon Prime Video now