When is I’m a Celebrity 2019 on TV? Rumoured line-up, hosts and Extra Camp news

I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! will be back later this year, and after a stellar 2018, the 19th series of the jungle reality show has a lot to live up to.

Things are set to return to normal this year, after Holly Willoughby took control of the reins from Ant McPartlin, hosting the show alongside Declan Donnelly while McPartlin took time off to go to rehab.

So when can we expect to get swept up in jungle fever?

Here’s everything we know about I’m A Celebrity 2019 so far.

When is I’m a Celebrity on TV?

It has yet to be confirmed by ITV, but the past few years have seen the show start mid November, with the 2017 and 2018 series starting on the 18th and 19th, respectively.

With the show usually kicking off on a Sunday, we can make an educated guess and say the show will launch on the 17th November.

The past three series have been 22 days long. If the 2019 edition follows the same pattern, it would finish around the 7th December.

Is there are trailer for I’m a Celebrity?

Yes, there is!

The teaser trailer sees Ant and Dec sailing on the HMS Bushtucker and it’s far from smooth sailing after they lose their map at sea.

How smooth or treacherous their journey is Down Under is up to viewers, who will be tasked with voting on whether Ant and Dec will face ‘Tropical Tides’ or ‘Artic Antics’ via the I’m A Celebrity app.

Which celebrities are entering the jungle in 2019?

Again, it is yet to be confirmed, but rumours are already rife about who will be entering the jungle.

Duncan James, Ulrika Jonsson and former Girls Aloud singer Nadine Coyle are all thought to be heading Down Under.

Celebrity casting executive Micky Van Praagh has been busy crafting the camp, admitting that while she acknowledges the show did well last year, she is hoping for something “completely different” for 2019.

Speaking at the BAFTA Masterclass for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, she said: “I think we know what works. I think of our show as a comedy and so I’m looking for people who are funny and high energy as we know those types of things always work.

“But otherwise you want to do something completely different every year. You’re never looking for the next Harry Redknapp or the next John Barrowman or the next Fleur East. You’ve got to do something different.”

Who will host I’m a Celebrity this year?

Ant McPartlin will be back for the 2019 series.

Speaking at the Bafta Masterclass of I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, Richard Cowles said: “We love what Holly did, but we’re very much looking forward to Ant coming back and I think it’s going to be an amazing series.

“I think the job is for us to create a series and cast where everyone wants to come back and watch more, so I’m not worried [about ratings]. I’m looking forward to seeing Ant and Dec back again.”

This Morning host Willoughby previously made it clear that she only intended to star in the one series, telling journalists at the Dancing on Ice press day last year: “This was a one-off, once in a lifetime adventure.

“I’ll be at home with everyone else having a glass of wine watching it.”

What’s happening with Extra Camp?

Both Joe Swash and Scarlett Moffatt have quit spin-off show Extra Camp, with Swash wanting to spend more time with his partner Stacey Solomon and their newborn baby, and Moffatt revealing she’s working on a “new mystery project”.

Now, Joel Dommett will be joined by Emily Atack and Adam Thomas to host the sister show Down Under.

“So excited to be heading back to the Jungle this year – this time with a new bunch of amigos,” Dommett said. “I can’t wait to show Emily around and keep reminding Adam that I beat him in 2016. It’s such a huge privilege to do this show and I truly love it. I can’t wait to find out who we are watching.”

Atack said: “I’m thrilled that I get to make more amazing memories in a place that means so much to me. I’ve loved working with Joel on Singletown, we’re like brother and sister, and Adam has got such amazing energy. The three of us are going to have the best time ever!”

Thomas added: “I can’t believe that I’m heading back to the Jungle, this is something I never saw coming my way! I’m so excited to be reunited with my campmate Joel and to also work alongside Emily. We’re going to have so much fun…just keep me away from those spiders!”

I’m a Celebrity returns to ITV later this year