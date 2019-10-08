Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Seven?
It’s festivals week in the Bake Off tent – but the party will soon be over for one baker
With just a few weeks left until we crown our winner, the competition is now fierce among our remaining Bake Off contestants.
And things aren’t getting easier, with Festivals Week proving to be one of the closest weeks so far.
But who will be bidding farewell to the tent?
Who left the Great British Bake Off?
Michael was voted off the show after failing to impress the judges throughout the three challenges.
“I’m going out laughing, and that’s brilliant,” he said. “My head is held high, and I am so happy and so proud and so tired!”
The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4