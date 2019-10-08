Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Seven?

Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Seven?

It’s festivals week in the Bake Off tent – but the party will soon be over for one baker

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019

With just a few weeks left until we crown our winner, the competition is now fierce among our remaining Bake Off contestants.

Advertisement

And things aren’t getting easier, with Festivals Week proving to be one of the closest weeks so far.

But who will be bidding farewell to the tent?

Who left the Great British Bake Off?

Bake Off Michael (Channel 4)

Michael was voted off the show after failing to impress the judges throughout the three challenges.

“I’m going out laughing, and that’s brilliant,” he said. “My head is held high, and I am so happy and so proud and so tired!”

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Great British Bake Off contestants 2019
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Raising Dion

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

best films

The biggest movie releases of 2019

TV still to come in 2019

The biggest TV shows still to come in 2019

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours