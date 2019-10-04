The Walking Dead’s new female-led spin-off reveals first-look pictures

Good news Walking Dead fans: AMC has released images of the third yet-to-be-titled Walking Dead series.

Set 10 years after the zombie outbreak, the show will focus on two young female characters played by Alexa Mansour (The Resident) and Aliyah Royale (The Red Line). They’re part of the “first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse”, according to the show’s synopsis.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains,” it continues. “In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

The new images come ahead of the show’s upcoming New York Comic-Con panel on Saturday 5th October at 11:30am (4.30pm BST).

Alongside the upcoming teen-based spin-off, zombie fans will soon be able to enjoy a trio of movies centred on Rick Grimes, plus the upcoming sixth season of Fear the Walking Dead.

The Walking Dead is set to return 7th October at 9pm on FOX in the UK