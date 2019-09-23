Strictly Come Dancing fans love Rylan on It Takes Two
The former X Factor star and Big Brother star made his debut on the Strictly spin-off tonight
It’s all change over at Strictly Come Dancing for its fifteenth season, with the show seeing some major revamps for 2019.
While Motsi Mabuse joined the Strictly judging panel, (to universal praise, with viewers loving the fun, feisty and fiery newcomer) things are looking a bit different over on spin-off show It Takes Two.
With a brand new time slot on BBC 1 (at least, for the next two weeks), original host Zoe Ball has now been joined by former Big Brother: Bit on the Side presenter Rylan Clark-Neal.
For the first episode of the series, Rylan and Zoe presented the show together, with Rylan going solo on Tuesday night.
And fans were loving their natural and warm partnership, with Rylan not afraid to poke fun at himself for his first episode.
With a cutaway showing him in high heels, singing along to Kylie Minogue, and asking the camera crew to dig out his gold hotpants, Rylan made himself right at home on Strictly’s sister show.
Taking to Twitter to praise the Strictly host, one fan claimed that Rylan “was slaying it.”
I ❤️ you @Rylan#ittakestwo #Strictly
YOU ARE SLAYING RIGHT NOW! @bbcstrictly @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/lO4YUC06cr
— Gillian ????✌???????? (@GillSteps) September 23, 2019
Another added that the former X Factor’s star was simply “perfection”.
.@Rylan on @bbcstrictly #ittakestwo is perfection lol
— Karen M Renton (@karen_renton) September 23, 2019
A third added his cheeky sense of humour was “brilliant” as he danced along with the professional dancers.
This is brilliant!!!
Stomp all night now ???????????? @Rylan #ittakestwo #Strictly pic.twitter.com/NNKDGe1689
— Gillian ????✌???????? (@GillSteps) September 23, 2019
And the over general consensus was just, in general, that he was brilliant.
Actually loving @Rylan on #ittakestwo
— Julia ???? (@pepperw00d) September 23, 2019
Loving @rylan on #ittakestwo #FABULOUS
— Lindsey Gould (@LindseyGould11) September 23, 2019
Loving @Rylan so much already on @bbcstrictly #ittakestwo and @ZoeTheBall X
— Charlie (@Charlie__Tweets) September 23, 2019
Rylan told RadioTimes.com that he felt his role on It Takes Two was “perfect” for him – and is genuinely having as much fun as it seems on screen.
“I know what I’m going to be doing, it’s perfect,” he explained earlier this year. “It’s going to be really, really fun and for me it sort of fills that void that I’ve got about having that companion show, where it’s just about being fun, having a laugh, talking about a show you enjoy and it’s the perfect replacement for what I’m missing.
“I mean I’ve got jobs and I’m so thankful but Big Brother’s Bit on the Side was like my child so it’s nice to be able to fill that slot in my head again.”
Strictly Come Dancing continues at 5.15pm on BBC 1 for the next two weeks, before returning to its regular BBC 2 slot.