Meet the cast of American Horror Story 1984

American Horror Story is back, with its ninth season taking inspiration from classic slasher movies of the 1980s.

But who is in the cast of American Horror Story: 1984, who are they playing, and have they appeared in Ryan Murphy’s loosely connected anthology show before? Here’s all the essential info.

Emma Roberts plays Brooke Thompson

Who is Brooke Thompson? Brooke is one of Camp Redwood’s new camp counsellors – she’s shy and uneasy about working at the camp, which has a dark history. She’s also dating fellow counsellor Chet.

Has Emma Roberts appeared in American Horror Story before? Yes – she played teen witch Madison Montgomery in Coven and Apocalypse (seasons three and eight), fortune teller Maggie Esmerelda in Freak Show (season four) and reporter Serena Belinda in Cult (season seven).

What else has Emma Roberts been in? Outside of AHS, Roberts worked with Ryan Murphy on his series Scream Queens (2015-16), played a major role in Scream 4 (2011) and appeared in movies including Aquamarine (2006) and We’re the Millers (2013).

Billie Lourd plays Montana Duke

Who is Montana Duke? Montana is another of Camp Redwood’s counsellors and is described as the rebel of the group.

Has Billie Lourd appeared in American Horror Story before? Yes – she played Winter Anderson in Cult (season seven) and Mallory in Apocalypse (season eight).

What else has Billie Lourd been in? The daughter of Carrie Fisher, Lourd plays Lieutenant Connix in the new Star Wars movies, played Gigi in 2019 film Booksmart and also worked with Ryan Murphy on Scream Queens.

Leslie Grossman plays Margaret Booth

Who is Margaret Booth? Margaret is head counsellor at Camp Redwood and she’s hiding a dark secret about the camp’s history in an attempt to preserve its reputation.

Has Leslie Grossman appeared in American Horror Story before? Yes – she portrayed two characters, Meadow Wilton and Patricia Krenwinkel, in Cult (season seven) and was Coco St. Pierre Vanderbilt in Apocalypse (season eight).

What else has Leslie Grossman been in? Grossman worked with Murphy on his comedy-drama series Popular (1999-2001). She has also appeared in What I Like About You (2003-06), Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous (2005) and in three episodes of The Good Place as Donna Shellstrop.

Cody Fern plays Xavier Plympton

Who is Xavier Plympton? Another camp counsellor, Xavier has the most knowledge among his friends of Redwood’s sinister past.

Has Cody Fern appeared in American Horror Story before? Yes – he joined the franchise in last year’s eighth season, Apocalypse, playing the Anti-Christ Michael Langdon.

What else has Cody Fern been in? He also collaborated with Murphy on The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, playing Minneapolis architect David Madson, and appeared in the final season of Netflix’s House of Cards.

Matthew Morrison plays Trevor Kirchner

Who is Trevor Kirchner? Trevor is another Camp Redwood employee. With his ‘tache and short shorts, he’s also a bit of an ’80s style icon.

Has Matthew Morrison appeared in American Horror Story before? No – 1984 is his first time appearing on the show.

What else has Matthew Morrison been in? This might be his AHS debut, but Morrison played Will Schuester on Murphy’s previous show Glee from 2009 to 2015. He also currently serves as a “Dance Captain” on BBC One’s competitive dance series The Greatest Dancer.

Gus Kenworthy plays Chet Clancy

Who is Chet Clancy?Brooke’s jock boyfriend Chet is another counsellor at Camp Redwood. (It’s chock full of ’em.)

Has Gus Kenworthy appeared in American Horror Story before?No – in fact, 1984 marks Kenworthy’s major acting debut, bar a few cameo appearances in the likes of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. He’s best known as a professional skier, reprising the United States at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

John Carroll Lynch plays Mr. Jingles

Who is Mr. Jingles? The killer Mr. Jingles (real name: Benjamin Richter) is the dark figure at the heart of Camp Redwood’s twisted past – he carried out a massacre once more and now he’s making his way back to stalk new victims.

Has John Carroll Lynch appeared in American Horror Story before? Yes – he played Twisty the clown in Freak Show (season four) and Cult (season seven), and real-life serial killer John Wayne Gacy in Hotel (season five).

What else has John Carroll Lynch been in? A veteran TV and film actor, Lynch has appeared in The Drew Carey Show (1997-2004), Carnivàle (in 2005), Shutter Island (2010), Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011), The Americans (in 2014), The Walking Dead (in 2015) and Veep (in 2019).

Angelica Ross plays Rita

Who is Rita? Rita is the resident nuse at Camp Redwood and is well aware of the camp’s tragic past.

Has Angelica Ross appeared in American Horror Story before? No – 1984 is her first time on the show.

What else has Angelica Ross been in? Her breakthrough role was as Candy in Ryan Murphy’s Pose (2018-19). She has also appeared in a 2017 episode of Transparent.

Zach Villa plays Richard Ramirez

Who is Richard Ramirez? Ramirez was a real-life serial killer – also known as the “Night Stalker”, the Satanist’s crime spree terrorised residents of Los Angeles and San Francisco between June 1984 and 1985.

Has Zach Villa appeared in American Horror Story before? No – 1984 is his first time featuring on the show.

What else has Zach Villa been in? He’s previously appeared in three episodes of the US version of Shameless (as Dax) and one episode of The Expanse (as Maneo).

American Horror Story: 1984 releases new episodes every Thursday on Netflix in the UK and airs on Wednesday nights at 10/9c on FX in the US