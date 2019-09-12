Who is in the cast of Netflix’s The Politician?

Ryan Murphy’s brand new dark comedy is set in a high school and sees Tony Award winner Ben Platt take on the role of an elite and egotistical student determined to become President of the United States one day — and he’s starting his campaign early.

The series features some big names and memorable faces, including Oscar winners Gwyneth Paltrow and Jessica Lange. Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Politician…

Ben Platt plays Payton Hobart

Who is Payton Hobart? A privileged and highly ambitious high schooler who’s running for student body president at Saint Sebastian High School (with the help of his loyal aides, of course) — just the first step of many that he’s plotted out on his route to The White House.

However, there’s a snag — the popular River, a lacrosse co-captain and Payton’s own former Mandarin tutor, is also running for student body president.

Where have I seen Ben Platt before? The Pitch Perfect actor won the Tony Award for Best Actor for his performance in the ground-breaking Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

Gwyneth Paltrow plays Georgia Hobart

Who is Georgia Hobart? Payton’s wealthy adopted mother, who’s hoping to get her son into Harvard. However, even she admits that his ambition “frightens” her at times…

Where have I seen Gwyneth Paltrow before? The Oscar-winning Shakespeare in Love and Sliding Doors actress has more recently found a new fan base playing Tony Stark’s love interest Pepper in the Marvel film franchise.

Lucy Boynton plays Astrid

Who is Astrid? Scheming and sophisticated, Astrid is River’s girlfriend, and has plans of her own to thwart Payton at every turn.

Where have I seen Lucy Boynton before? You’ll probably recognise the British actress from films like Murder on the Orient Express, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Sing Street.

Zoey Deutch plays Infinity

Who is Infinity? A sick teenager whom Payton recruits to be his running mate (hoping that he’ll snag the sympathy vote…). However, an ill-judged comment comes back to haunt her.

Where have I seen Zoey Deutch before? Star of the romantic comedy Set It Up and gothic romance Beautiful Creatures, Deutch has also starred in Ed Sheeran’s music video for his song Perfect.

Jessica Lange plays Dusty

Who is Dusty? Infinity’s loud-mouthed grandmother, she want to ensure that Infinity runs for student body vice president.

Where have I seen Jessica Lange before? One of a handful of actors to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe, two-time Oscar-winner Lange has more recently starred in Ryan Murphy’s American Horror Story franchise, and played Joan Crawford in Feud.

David Corenswet plays River

Who is River? River is a good-looking, multilingual student who attracts the attentions of several Saint Sebastian High School pupils. In episode one it’s announced that he’s also running for student body president, much to Payton’s dismay.

Where have I seen David Corenswet before? Television actor Corenswet has made appearances in House of Cards, Instinct and Elementary.

Laura Dreyfuss plays McAfee

Who is McAfee? A social-media savvy member of Payton’s election team.

Where have I seen Laura Dreyfuss before? Dreyfuss starred opposite fellow cast member Ben Platt in the original Broadway production of Dear Evan Hansen, and played Madison McCarthy in Glee.

Julia Schlaepfer plays Alice

Who is Alice? Payton’s loyal girlfriend and a member of his support team ahead of the election, alongside James and McAfee.

Where have I seen Julia Schlaepfer before? The up and coming actress has appeared in Instinct, Madam Secretary, and played Sandra Good in the Manson murders film Charlie Says.

Theo Germaine plays James

Who is James? One of Payton’s trusted confidantes, James is helping him to win the student body president election, with the hopes of following Payton all the way to the White House.

Where have I seen Theo Germaine before? The Chicago-based trans actor played Chris in the Showtime drama Work in Progress.

The Politician is released on 27th September on Netflix