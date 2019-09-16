Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Love Island USA coming to ITVBe

Love Island USA coming to ITVBe

Get ready for cracking on and mugging off in a villa in Fiji

Love Island (ITV)

Get ready for an autumn of cracking on and mugging off as Love Island USA crosses the Atlantic to UK screens.

Advertisement

For those of you missing the villa life, ITVBe will be serving up the first ever series of the US version of the popular dating show this weekend.

But be warned, you’ll have to stay up late, with the opening episode airing at midnight on Saturday followed by the second instalment at 1am on Monday.

The series will follow 11 singletons on the hunt for love, but unlike the UK hit, America’s offering is set in Fiji and has comedian Arielle Vandenberg in Caroline Flack’s role, while Matthew Hoffman is the narrator over Iain Stirling.

It proved to be a ratings success for broadcaster CBS, with a second series already commissioned.

The 22-episode run is shorter than it’s British counterpart which was won by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea back in July.

ITV later announced a Winter Love Island which will bundle a bunch of singletons off to a villa in South Africa in early 2020.

Advertisement

Love Island USA is on ITVBe Saturday 21st September at midnight

Tags

All about Love Island USA

Love Island (ITV)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Logo

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2019 cast line-up rumours

Top Boy Netflix

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

Screen Shot 2019-09-06 at 16.23.21

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Blade Runner 2049

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now