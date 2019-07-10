When is Love Island USA on TV? Who is the host? Who are the Islanders? Where is it filmed? Will we be able to watch it in the UK?
As if we haven’t got enough Love Island already, the US is launching a version of the British reality goliath
America, meet your new summer obsession.
Four years after the revamped Love Island became the UK’s national pastime, the US is coupling up with its very own version.
There’s already been heaps of promo, with some of our series four Islanders giving the Americans the lowdown on what they can expect from life in the villa.
So when is Love Island USA? Here’s everything you need to know…
When is Love Island USA on TV?
The very first edition of Love Island USA broadcasts sooner than you think, debuting on July 9th on CBS – right in the middle of our own Love Island run.
However, we can expect the American version to be far tamer than our British counterpart, as it’s being broadcast at 8pm on CBS – with its earlier slot likely to filter out some of the raunchier content.
Now, Love Island USA is being broadcast here in the UK, debuting on Saturday 21st September at midnight.
Where is Love Island USA filmed?
While we’re used to our Islanders heading over to sunny Spain for a summer of love, the American counterpart gives a nod to the show’s early 00’s roots by shipping the singletons off to a villa in Fiji.
Who is the host for Love Island USA?
Step aside Caroline Flack, the all-American Love Island has its own all-American host in the shape of Arielle Vandenberg.
Recognise that name? You very well may do, as Vandenberg has appeared in How I Met Your Mother, alongside the films Epic Movie and The Ugly Truth.
She also appeared in the music video for Arctic Monkeys' hit R U Mine?
Speaking on her appointment as host, Vandenberg said: “As a huge fan of the show, I can't tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer.
"I’m here for it all … the love, the relationships, the re-coupling. Bring it on. I feel so honoured to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"
You can see her giving it her best go at “I’ve got a text” right here.
Who are the Islanders on Love Island US?
Eleven hot young singletons are gearing up for a summer of cracking on and mugging off – but much like the British version, you can expect several more bombshells to be entering the villa in due course.
Kyra Green
Age: 22
From: Los Angeles
Job: Musician
Elizabeth Weber
Age: 24
From: New York City
Job: Advertising Executive
Caroline Viehweg
Age: 21
From: Los Angeles
Job: Marketing Student
Alexandra Stewart
Age: 25
From: Los Angeles
Job: Publicist
Alana Morrison
Age: 21
From: Connecticut
Job: College Student
Yamen Sanders
Age: 24
From: Los Angeles
Job: Real Estate Agent
Zac Mirabelli
Age: 22
From: Chicago
Job: Cashier
Michael Yi
Age: 29
From: Miami
Job: Model
Weston Richey
Age: 25
From: Dallas, Texas
Job: Photographer
Cashel Barnett
Age: 27
From: Sacramento, California
Job: Model and musician
Mallory Santic
Age: 25
From: Vancouver, Washington
Job: Analyst for Nike
Love Island USA debuts Saturday 21st September at 12am on ITVBe