Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Three? Third contestant to go revealed

It was an eventful week in the tent, with the bakers wilting under Paul Hollywood’s steely-eyed gaze in Bread Week.

Advertisement

While some of our hopefuls really rose to the occasion (we saw our first Hollywood handshake of the series!), others felt their bottoms get soggy after they overworked their dough.

With 11 contestants left, here’s who bowed out the tent on week three.

Who left The Great British Bake Off?

After bombing out in the technical and failing to impress in the showstopper, Amelia was sent home from the tent.

Next week sees the show launch its first ever Dairy Week.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4