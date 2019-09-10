Accessibility Links

Who left The Great British Bake Off in Week Three? Third contestant to go revealed

Bread Week separated the half-baked from the crème de la crème

Bake off cast 2019

It was an eventful week in the tent, with the bakers wilting under Paul Hollywood’s steely-eyed gaze in Bread Week.

While some of our hopefuls really rose to the occasion (we saw our first Hollywood handshake of the series!), others felt their bottoms get soggy after they overworked their dough.

With 11 contestants left, here’s who bowed out the tent on week three.

Who left The Great British Bake Off?

Bake Off Amelia (Channel 4)

After bombing out in the technical and failing to impress in the showstopper, Amelia was sent home from the tent.

Next week sees the show launch its first ever Dairy Week.

The Great British Bake Off continues Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4

