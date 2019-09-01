The third youngest of this year's 13 contestants, Amelia is banking on her 19 years of baking experience being enough to see her through the contest.

Amelia Le Bruin: Key facts

Name: Amelia Le Bruin

Age: 24

From: Born in Halifax, lives in London

Occupation: Fashion designer

Twitter: @amelialebruin

Instagram: @amelialebruin

Who is Amelia Le Bruin?

Amelia, 24, grew up in Halifax and studied in Leeds and Leicester. Although her father is Caribbean and her mother half-British and half-Polish, Alice’s baking is mostly inspired by her northern roots – and she believes that freshly farmed produce is essential for a satisfying bake.

She started baking at age five, watching her mum create beautiful cake decorations before learning how to make her own masterpieces.

Amongst her proudest creations is a Madeira and a chocolate sponge she baked for her nephew’s fifth birthday, topped with intricately designed tiger and snow-leopard faces. With a spider on top. Obviously.

She is mostly excited to break the news that she made it into the Bake Off tent to her six-year-old godson: “That will be the best thing ever. I cannot wait to tell him as he means the world to me, I am bursting to tell him.”

She added: “It was all so much fun, meeting all the bakers, meeting the judges and presenters. There wasn’t one moment from that first week that I didn’t enjoy. It was magical.”

What time is The Great British Bake Off 2019 on TV?

The first episode of the latest series of The Great British Bake Off aired on Channel 4 on Tuesday 27th August at 8pm. The competition continues every Tuesday at the same time.

Amelia is competing against 12 other bakers – including a veterinary surgeon, a theatre manager and a lorry driver – in a bid to receive star baker from judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding are hosting the competition for a third year.

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4.