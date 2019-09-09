Power Rangers’ Lord Zedd actor Robert Axelrod dies, aged 70

Voice actor Robert Axelrod has died, aged 70.

Axelrod was best known for voicing both the dastardly Finster and Lord Zedd in classic 90’s TV show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, reprising the role of Lord Zedd for the film adaptation in 1995.

His agent confirmed the star had died in Los Angeles, California, on 7th September.

He also had voice roles in the animated Spider-Man TV series, in Japanese animations Digimon and Cowboy Bebop.

More recently, Axelrod starred in comedy film The Clapper, which starred Ed Helms and Amanda Seyfried.

This is @rob27axelrod ‘s agent Kelly from @MobileMonicker. It is with great sadness that I must tell you that Robert passed away yesterday. He was a wonderful soul whose charismatic personality lit up a room. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/3iDttSnQ0T — Robert Axelrod (@rob27axelrod) September 8, 2019

“Robert enjoyed meeting his fans and inspiring them to follow their passions,” his agent said in the Twitter statement.

“His beautiful and kindred soul will never be forgotten and we take comfort in knowing his memory will live on in all those he inspired, met and knew.”

Having first started in the industry as a guitarist, Axelrod transitioned into being a well-loved voice actor in the 1980’s – lending his voice to over 150 characters.

A GoFundMe page has been created to cover his final expenses and memorial service, which is to be held in Orlando, Florida.