Her off-hand comment suggests Seyfried was originally in line to play Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a role now played by Zoe Saldana.

Talking to MTV while promoting new film The Art of Racing in the Rain, the actress was asked whether she would star in a superhero movie. She explained: “I turned down one once and they never called me back, and it was a big’un."

“I don’t regret it, and that’s the truth, because I didn’t want to be green for six months out of every year.”

More like this

Marvel, HF

She added that a part of her “wishes” she’d accepted the role.

“Beautiful, beautiful stories they tell through superheroes,” Seyfriend continued. “My daughter’s really obsessed with superheroes now.

“Part of me wishes that I’d done it, but the other part of me is like I had a life to live, and I don’t think I would have been happy.”

If the role in question was Gamora, it would have certainly been quite the commitment. The character has been a fundamental part of the MCU since first bursting onto our screens in 2014’s first helping of Guardians of the Galaxy. After falling in love with Chris Pratt’s Starlord, Gamora was sacrificed by her father Thanos in a bid to gain the Soul Stone, before returning through time travel shenanigans.

A deleted scene in Avengers: Endgame revealed Gamora walking off into the distance as the other superheroes honoured the death of Tony Stark.

Advertisement

We’re likely to find out her fate in the much-anticipated Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3, which faced delays following the firing then rehiring of director James Gunn.