John Barrowman confirmed to replace Jason Gardiner on Dancing On Ice 2020

The former contestant will return to the show in 2020

John Barrowman All Star Musicals (ITV)

ITV has confirmed that John Barrowman will replace Jason Gardiner as a judge on Dancing On Ice when the series returns in 2020.

The former Torchwood star will take his seat at the judge’s table alongside Ashley Banjo and skating legends Torvill & Dean.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family,” Barrowman said. |Unlike most I have been through the rigorous task of skating live as a contestant in the first series. This is a thrilling adventure for me and I hope to bring a Fresh, Fun and fabulous angle to the judging panel.”

Barrowman appeared on the first series of Dancing On Ice in 2006, competing with Russian ice dancer Olga Sharutenko.

Gardiner announced earlier this month via Instagram that he would not be returning to the series.

“After all these years I feel it’s time for me to say goodbye to my judging role and return to things I have been putting on hold and have been on the back burner for a while,” he said in a short video. “To all of my DOI fans I really thank you for your support and encouragement over the years, I know we’ve gone through some controversies and I’m glad you got my unique judging style and honestly”.

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2020

