Watch a sneak peek of a very ‘tense’ Peaky Blinders scene

The fifth series of Peaky Blinders is now just days away, with the chilling gang series returning for a two-night special over the bank holiday.

Cillian Murphy’s Tommy Shelby returns as the newly elected MP for Birmingham South – but with several scores to settle, Shelby finds both himself and his family put in the firing line.

In a gripping new three-minute clip released on Twitter, Tommy marches over to a scarecrow in a field, discovering a note which grimly reads, “Look down on the earth and see the seeds you have sown.”

This whole scene is TENSE.

Noticing a landmine, Tommy navigates his way through the mud slowly and carefully before being alarmed by his son Charlie, who shouts to Tommy that he’s got a phone call.

The footage suddenly cuts as we see Charlie rush out onto the field – which could foreshadow a tragic and explosive death within the Shelby clan.

Tommy’s mental state is thought to be at the centre of the new season, as writer Steven Knight and new director Anthony Byrne take dice into his psyche and the enduring impact of the Great War, as well as the violence of his rise to power.

Series five will also observe how the world thrown into turmoil due to the financial crash on 1929.

Tommy finds himself being approached by the charismatic and notorious politican Oswald Mosley, a real-life figure who led the British Union of Fascists from the early 1930s.

With Tommy getting more and more involved in politics, series five will cover the growth of fascism in Birmingham, Britain and beyond.

“The story of the Peaky Blinders and of the Shelby family gets woven into the political fabric of Britain and Europe as the 1920’s end and the thirties begin,” explained Knight.

“Tommy Shelby faces the darkest force he has ever faced and his struggle is as relevant today as it was then.”