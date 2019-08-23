Get all the latest Peaky Blinders news direct to your inbox Sign up to receive our newsletter! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)

Helen McCrory (Polly Gray) BBC

But the sneak peek also gives us a look at some new characters. In particular, we’ll see Hunger Games star Sam Claflin as British fascist politician Sir Oswald Mosley, seen below in his trademark black shirt.

Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley)

Sam Claflin (Oswald Mosley)

And, without spoiling too much of the series, it looks like Tommy will be caught up in Oswald’s movement, photos showing the character at the centre of the anti-fascist rally.

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)

Cillian Murphy (Tommy Shelby)

The pictures also reveal new cast member Emmett J Scanlan (Hollyoaks) as Billy Grade, intently speaking to Finn Shelby and Isiah (Daryl McCormack) over a mysterious list.

Harry Kirton (Finn Shelby), Daryl McCormack (Isiah) and Emmett J Scanlan (Billy Grade) BBC

We also see Finn Cole’s Michael Gray get closer to mysterious newcomer Gina Gray, played by Anya Taylor-Joy.

Finn Cole (Michael Gray) and Anya Taylor-Joy (Gina Gray)

And, finally, there’s a preview of the return of Ned Dennehy (Charlie Strong), Ian Peck (Curley), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah Jesus) and Aidan Gillen (Aberama Gold). And they don't look happy...

Ian Peck (Curley), Packy Lee (Johnny Dogs), Benjamin Zephaniah (Jeremiah Jesus) and Aidan Gillen (Aberama Gold)

Peaky Blinders series five starts 9pm on Sunday 25th August