When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV? Who will be competing? Who are the judges?

Britain’s Got Talent is back – but not as we know it. At the end of its most recent series (which saw Colin Thackery triumph over magician X, who was unmasked as returning hopeful Marc Spelmann) hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly confirmed that the show will be coming back for an All-Stars edition later in the year.

Our favourite Britain’s Got Talent finalists and winners will be returning to the stage to perform once more, alongside other acts from global editions of the Got Talent franchise, to be crowned the ultimate champion.

The show is not dissimilar to the recent Champions version of America’s Got Talent, airing on Netflix in the UK, which saw Susan Boyle, Tokio Myers and Paul Potts take part among others.

So when will we see this all-star talent extravaganza? Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions on TV?

While no date has been confirmed, hosts Ant and Dec said at the Britain’s Got Talent final it would be coming “later in the year” – meaning we’re likely to see it hit the schedules in the summer time, potentially to rival Strictly Come Dancing.

A range of winners, finalists and most memorable acts from all across the world have travelled to The SSE Wembley Arena in the hope of being named the show’s ultimate champion.

Winning British acts taking to the stage are:

Paul Potts (2007)

George Sampson (2008)

Jai McDowall (2011)

Ashleigh and Sully (2012)

Collabro (2014)

Richard Jones (2016)

Lost Voice Guy (2018)

Colin Thackery (2019)

Other memorable British acts include: Connie Talbot (2007), Stavros Flatley (2009), Twist & Pulse (2010), Richard and Adam (2013), Bars and Melody (2014), Paddy and Nico (2014), Boogie Storm (2016), 100 Voices of Gospel (2016), Daliso (2017), MerseyGirls (2017), Issy Simpson (2017) and Ben Hart (2019).

Acts from Australia, America, Georgia, India and Italy will also be flying in to impress the judges.

Britain’s Got Talent’s 2009 finalist Susan Boyle was confirmed as one of the all-star acts who will be fighting to be crowned the ultimate champion, but then chose to opt out of the show. Diversity are also out of the running.

“Everyone would love for Susan and Diversity to take part,” an insider told RadioTimes.com. “They are both huge stars and the producers understand Susan and Diversity have commitments. It’s a testament to the success of BGT that both have become so massive and everyone wishes them all the best on their upcoming performances and tours.

“There’s a great line-up of acts for BGT The Champions from previous BGT series and other Got Talent shows from around the world and everyone is really excited for viewers to see.”

Who are the judges?

Simon Cowell will be at the helm of the show, with the usual Britain’s Got Talent judges – Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon – all joining him on the panel.

Ant and Dec are confirmed to be returning as hosts.

How does Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions work?

The Champions edition is fundamentally just the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent. The only difference is the golden buzzer aspect of the show – instead of the judges being able to use it whenever they wish, only one judge is allowed to use the buzzer per episode. By pressing the golden buzzer, that act is sent straight through to the final. The hosts are also permitted a golden buzzer, meaning five in total.

What is the prize for winning?

As well as being crowned the ultimate champion, the winner will receive a cash prize of £100,000 – it was originally £50,000, before Cowell himself decided to double the prize fund during filming.

Can you get tickets?

Unlike Britain’s Got Talent, BGT: The Champions is entirely pre-recorded. With the shows having now been filmed and the winner chosen, the only way to catch the show is when in broadcasts later this year.

However, you may have already discovered who won the programme, after it was leaked online.

“Producers of the show are raging,” a source told the Daily Star. “It really is disaster but it looks as through they have managed to contain the damage.

“It would ruin it for everyone if the winner was public knowledge before even the first semi-final has aired on TV.”

Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions launches later in 2019