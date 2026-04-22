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Joséphine Jobert explains how a specific Death in Paradise episode prepared her for new Saint-Pierre role
It turns out that one Death in Paradise experience set Jobert up perfectly for her new leading role.
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Published: Wednesday, 22 April 2026 at 9:00 am
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