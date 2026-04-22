If you cast your mind back to season 13 of Death in Paradise, you'll remember that there was plenty of drama in store for our main cast of characters as well as the anticipated return of Florence Cassell.

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A fan-favourite character played by Joséphine Jobert, Florence came back not only to explore the growing spark with Neville (Ralf Little) but also to help out on one of the cases. It turns out, though, that Jobert's final Death in Paradise episode paved the way for her new leading role in Saint-Pierre.

Chatting exclusively to Radio Times about whether her role in Death in Paradise prepared her for Saint-Pierre in any way, the actress laughed and said: "Yes, it's crazy. I left Death in Paradise many times and I came back many times because they would call me back and be like, ‘Oh, can you come back for half a season?’. My last season I said that I'm okay to do one special guest episode.

"Usually it’s the Inspector who does the whole whodunnit scene and they gave it to me this time. They were like, ‘You’re going to do it by yourself’ and I was like, ‘Okay, are you sure?’. It's like an eight page monologue. It's a very huge challenge."

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassel in Death in Paradise BBC

Jobert continued: "But the thing is, sometimes in Guadeloupe, there is dengue fever - I got the dengue! Honestly, I was so sick and I couldn't even stand, I was dying, seriously. I had to do the whole thing during the entire day, you can't see it on camera! I was dying. I was in pain. Honestly, it was awful.

"But that prepared me because just being able to deliver that scene, the entire day, eight page monologue, sick to death – if I can do this, I can do anything. It's funny, life is funny sometimes. So when I got this job… because I have definitely more lines in this than Death in Paradise. She is leading, she's the boss. It felt like I was prepared because of that episode of Death in Paradise, it gave me confidence."

Jobert leads the cast of Saint-Pierre as Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault alongside Jack Ryan's Allan Hawco as the show's other central character Donny 'Fitz' Fitzpatrick.

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The synopsis for the series says: "After the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary Inspector, Donny Fitzpatrick (Fitz), digs too deeply into a local politician’s nefarious activity, he is exiled to work in Saint-Pierre et Miquelon — the French Territory nestled in the Atlantic Ocean. Fitz’s arrival disrupts the life of Deputy Chief Genevieve Archambault (Arch), a Parisian transplant who is in Saint-Pierre for her own intriguing reasons."

It continues: "As if by fate, these two seasoned officers — with very different policing skills and approaches — are forced together to solve unique and exciting crimes. Although the islands seem like a quaint tourist destination, the idyllic facade conceals the worst kind of criminal activity, which tends to wash up on beautiful shores.

"At first at odds and suspicious of each other, Arch and Fitz soon discover that they are better together."

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Saint-Pierre airs on U&Alibi from 9pm on Wednesday 22 April 2026.

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