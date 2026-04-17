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Joséphine Jobert gives definitive answer on potential Death in Paradise return as Florence Cassell
Jobert is now leading the cast of Saint-Pierre, but will she ever return to the fictional Saint Marie?
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Published: Friday, 17 April 2026 at 8:00 am
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