Having graced our screens for nearly a decade on and off as Florence Cassell in Death in Paradise, it's safe to say that actress Joséphine Jobert quickly became a fan favourite on the show. So, of course, when she exited the series, there were many fans that were left saddened by her departure.

Ad

Despite one-off appearances and a pretty dramatic return in season 13, there are plenty who still wonder whether or not Florence could come back to Saint Marie in the future.

With fond memories of her time on the show and promoting her new leading role in Saint-Pierre, Radio Times posed that exact question to Jobert and asked whether she can ever see herself making a return to Death in Paradise at some point in the future.

"No – I get that question everyday on my social media," Jobert said.

Ralf Little as DI Neville Parker and Josephine Jobert as Florence Cassel in Death in Paradise. BBC

"But I'm like, no because, you know, [it’s] back and forth, back and forth. At some point you're like, ‘Girl, what are you doing? Do you want to leave or do you want to stay?’. No, I think I’ve done my time."

When asked whether she keeps updated with the cast and any of the storylines now that Don Gilet has taken over the lead role, Jobert said: "I follow them on Instagram, yeah! And I like every single thing, I support you guys! I'm not in touch with all of the actors.

"I'm still in touch with Shantol [Jackson]. Not very often but like, once a year, we’ll just send each other a little update. I love her so much, she's an amazing human."

Seeing as Saint-Pierre is filmed on location in Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, Radio Times floated the possibility of Jackson coming to visit Jobert while she's working in Canada. "Oh, that would be fantastic, that would be so awesome," Jobert laughed and then said: "Or be a guest in one of the episodes!”

Of course, Jackson plays the role of DS Naomi Thomas and so, it would certainly be a reunion for the books if Jackson were to join Jobert in her new show, Saint-Pierre. We can but hope!

Read more:

As for Jobert, she's now excited for her devoted UK fans to see her in a new role after her tenure on Death in Paradise. Saint-Pierre is already into its second season but now, with a home on U&Alibi, it'll finally be time for viewers this side of the pond to see Jobert as the formidable Deputy Chief Geneviève 'Arch' Archambault.

Chatting to Radio Times about how she feels now that Saint-Pierre is making its way to the UK, Jobert said: “I am happy. I’ve been waiting for this since day one on set. I was like, ‘I cannot wait for my UK fans to see it!’.

"We didn't know if the UK would buy the series, but I was so happy when I found out, because I received messages every day on my Instagram and my DMs, like, ‘Oh, but where can we see the show? We cannot see in the UK, it’s so unfair’. They're so cute. But yeah, I’m so excited to announce that finally they will be able to see the show. It's so amazing.”

Want to see this content? This page contains content provided by Google reCAPTCHA. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as Google reCAPTCHA may use cookies and other technologies. To view this content, choose 'Accept and continue' to allow Google reCAPTCHA and its required purposes. Accept and continue

Saint-Pierre airs on U&Alibi from 9pm on Wednesday 22 April 2026.

Add Saint-Pierre to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.