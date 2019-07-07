Who is Ovie Soko? Meet the Love Island Casa Amor contestant who already knows an Islander

Casa Amor is back to tear up Love Island – with things set to turn upside down as the couples are split up and surrounded by temptations.

Here’s all you need to know about Ovie – an Islander with a surprising link to the 2018 series…

Meet Ovie Soko….

Who is Ovie coupled up with? Anna.

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Professional basketball player

Instagram: @oviesoko

Ovie is already Instagram famous, with a verified blue tick.

This is probably down to the fact he plays basketball for the UK – something that he feels will help him succeed in the villa.

“They seem like cool people,” he said. “I’m competitive but I’m in the locker room with 14 other big egos on a high level sports team and we all get along just fine, so I think I’ll be okay.”

However, Ovie won’t be afraid to push past people in order to couple up with who he really fancies.

“Treading on toes? Is there any such thing in Love Island?” he said. “People are going to be put in tough spots on this show. I’m not worried, I’m not going to be disrespectful, I’m confident I bring enough to the table.”

And Ovie’s confidence as an international sports player shines through, as he rates himself a solid eight out of ten – on an international scale.

“I feel like I’m an 8 but an international 8, some people call themselves a 10 but you can be a 10 in one place and go to the opposite side of the world and be a 4,” he said. “Wherever I go around the world, I think I can be an 8. My best feature is my personality, I am just a vibe and people like being around my energy.”

It seems like it’s a pretty small world for Love Islanders, with Ovie adding he knows last year’s last-minute bombshell Alexandra Cane, as they went to school together.

What is Ovie looking for?

Step aside Jordan, Ovie is keen to couple up with Anna.

“I’ve been watching her from the beginning and she has consistently has been on my radar,” he said.

But Ovie, who lists his celeb crushes as Meghan Markle and Rihanna, says that he may suffer from Anton’s “wandering eye” affliction.

“I’m not going to go in there and say I like a girl with the intention to turn away at the first opportunity but I’ll be honest, if someone else comes in and there is a higher level of mental connection – which I think is what will do it for me – there is a possibility that I could have a wandering eye,” he said.

What has Ovie been up to in the villa?

Turning heads. Ovie has had his sights set on Anna, with the pair sharing a steamy smooch in the Sexy Charades challenge.

The pair then shared a bed on the first night, with Anna jokingly asking “Jordan who?” in the Beach Hut.

Anna also admitted to him: “The thing about you that I like is that if we were to start something at least there is some kind of potential there with you. I do like Jordan but with Jordan I don’t feel like it would grow into something.”

Anna then opted to couple up with Ovie. She looked quite sheepish when she returned arm-in-arm with her new man to discover Jordan had remained loyal to her…

But Ovie and Anna may not be quite as secure as he thought. Anna confessed to him that she still wants to feel things out with Jordan, which left him rather unhappy.

