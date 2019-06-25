Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Dermot’s back, but everything else is changing on the X Factor this year

Dermot’s back, but everything else is changing on the X Factor this year

The X Factor is going through yet another revamp for 2019

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018

Another year, another new look for the X Factor. Once the goliath of reality TV, attracting over 14 million viewers in its heyday in 2010, the X Factor’s shining star has most definitely fallen in recent years.

Advertisement

The show has since tried to claw back viewers who have defected to Strictly, with Simon Cowell implementing a series of (mostly failed) format changes and a whole new panel of judges in a bid to win the Saturday night ratings war once again.

This year is no exception, with the show going through its most dramatic overhaul yet: the usual civilian version of the X Factor has now been shelved, replaced by both a celebrity and champions version, featuring memorable former contestants.

Dermot O'Leary on The X Factor 2017

But in spite of all its changes, you can depend on one thing – Dermot O’Leary will be returning as the X Factor host.

O’Leary has been the frontman of the show since he replaced Kate Thornton in 2007, only bowing out for 2015 when he was replaced by Caroline Flack and Olly Murs.

“Back this year, yes,” he said when quizzed about his role on the new X Factor by Metro.co.uk. “That’s as much as I know.”

While remaining tight-lipped over any further details, he revealed that the team “are pretty excited” about the show’s format change.

“Nothing surprises me particularly because the show never rests on its laurels,” O’Leary said. “There’s always an evolution every year.

“As someone that’s been there a very long time, it takes up a great part of my year, and I have a great fondness for it. I love it. You see so many changes down the years, you’re never really surprised.

“The chats I have had with the team [about the format change], everyone’s pretty excited about it.”

While no names have been officially confirmed for the Celebrity X Factor, David Walliams, Amanda Holden and a Love Island supergroup are all rumoured to be taking part.

Elsewhere, Wagner (no surname necessary) and Honey G are both keen to return for a Champions edition.

With Robbie Williams and Ayda Field confirmed not to be serving as judges, it has since been reported that Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger are now in “advanced talks” to return. This year only three judges will appear on the panel, including Simon Cowell. It’s set to be a busy season for Simon, with the music mogul also starring on Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions later this year.

Advertisement

The X Factor returns to ITV later this year

Tags

All about The X Factor

Dermot O'Leary - The X Factor 2018
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Martin Freeman, Olivia Colman, Holliday Grainger, RuPaul

The best TV shows airing in 2019

Murder Mystery

Netflix release dates 2019: all the original films coming this year

Ncuti Gatwa, Anne Winters, Aidan Gallagher

The Netflix Effect What's it like to become a global streaming superstar overnight?

From Indigo Productions THE 23RD NATIONAL TELEVISION AWARDS Tuesday 23rd January 2018, 7.30pm, ITV Pictured: Host Dermot O'Leary with one of the coveted National TV Awards Broadcast live from The O2 London, the NTAs celebrate television’s best-loved shows and stars in the only TV awards ceremony where the winners are chosen entirely by the British public! This year sees a brand new category, Crime Drama. Recognising a year when primetime mysteries became our favourite TV genre, this award pits Line of Duty against Broadchurch, Little Boy Blue and Sherlock. Armchair detectives – make your voices heard! The NTAs are paying tribute to the late, great Sir Bruce Forsyth by naming a major prize after him. Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, The Graham Norton Show, Celebrity Juice and All Round to Mrs Brown’s have the honour of battling it out for the inaugural Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award. It’s also a clash of the acting titans for Drama Performance, with Taboo star Tom Hardy and Broadchurch’s leading man David Tennant tackling a triumvirate of our top TV actresses in Sheridan Smith, Jenna Coleman and Suranne Jones. Can reigning champions Ant & Dec make it a jaw-dropping 17-year winning streak and retain their TV Presenter title? Stiff competition comes from ITV colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. But will fellow nominee Bradley Walsh win the chase before he takes a trip in the Tardis in the next series of Doctor Who? © ITV/Indigo Television Photographer: Simon Webb For further information please contact Peter Gray 0207 157 3046 peter.gray@itv.com This photograph is © ITV/Indigo Television and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme The National TV Awards or ITV. Once made available by the ITV Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the Transmission date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other pub ITV, TL

Dermot O’Leary steps down as National Television Awards host after ten years