Tom Baker and Adric reunite for new Doctor Who audio adventures

Brace yourselves, Doctor Who fans: Tom Baker’s Time Lord and companion Adric are set to reunite in a new series of audio adventures.

Advertisement

For the first time since 1981, the fourth incarnation of The Doctor and the boy genius played by Matthew Waterhouse will join forces for more stories set in parallel universe E-Space.

As part of the ninth series of Big Finish’s Fourth Doctor Adventures, the audio play producer will release two volumes of stories featuring the characters.

Set just before Tom Baker’s Doctor’s last televised adventure – between State of Decay and Warrior’s Gate – the audio stories are set to depict the start of the relationship between the Fourth Doctor and Adric, the self-assured 15-year-old and mathematical mastermind.

Originally from Alzarius, a planet existing in the parallel universe of E-Space (as opposed to our universe’s N-Space), Adric first became a companion of The Doctor in 1980’s State of Decay after sneaking aboard the Tardis.

Adric and The Doctor won’t be alone, however. The two will be joined by Time-Lady Romanadvoratrelundar II (Romana to us humans), played by Lalla Ward, while John Leeson will reprise his voice role as robo-canine companion K9.

While both K-9 and Romana have previously appeared in Big Finish adventures with the Fourth Doctor, the new stories will mark the first time Tom Baker and Matthew Waterhouse feature together in an audio drama.

“I’ve always found that when recording a Doctor Who on audio, it felt like coming home,” Waterhouse said about returning to work with Baker. “I absolutely loved it, and this [new series] is another development of that. I love the idea of E-Space with the Fourth Doctor, Romana, Adric and K9 travelling together.”

Explaining what listeners can expect from the new stories, producer David Richardson said: “We’re returning to another much-loved era in Series 9, as the E-Space trilogy gets a massive extension on audio and we explore strange and wonderful worlds in another universe with the genius team of the Doctor, Romana, Adric and K-9.

“It’s been such fun recreating the tone and high-concept style of that era, as the travellers begin the search for a CVE (Charged Vacuum Emboitment) which can take them (or at least most of them) home.”

Volume one of series nine of The Fourth Doctor Adventures, set for release in January 2020, will feature two stories:

Purgatory 12 by Marc Platt

Chase the Night by Jonathan Morris

And volume two, set for release in February 2020, will feature these adventures:

The Planet of Witches by Alan Barnes

The Quest of the Engineer by Andrew Smith

Big Finish has also confirmed series 10 of The Fourth Doctor Adventures will be released in January and February 2021.

Advertisement

Each volume is available as a 4-disc CD box set for £25 or on download at £20 from www.bigfinish.com. Or you can get both sets together in a pre-order bundle for £45 on CD or £40 on download. Each of these stories are also available at an individual download price of £12.99.