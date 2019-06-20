Actually, you know what, as we write that, it becomes clear that obviously the Doctor WOULD wear that ensemble happily, at any time, and if anything we’re only sorry that we never got to see Peter Capaldi’s incarnation try it on just once. (Even just the fairy wings! One time!)

In reality, sadly, we’ll probably never see Capaldi OR Whittaker wear it onscreen. Much as we may wish otherwise, Whittaker’s birthday-girl look seems to be a strictly off-camera affair, so the Doctor won’t be giving up her rainbow t-shirts and culottes any time soon.

That said, who’s to say that the costume team couldn’t take a bit of design inspiration from their leading lady’s personal style? Even Time Lords must have birthdays, after all…

More like this

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 in 2020