Barrowman – a veteran on the fan circuit – is known for his flamboyant performances and dance moves, so it should come as no surprise that he's an expert flosser.

David Tennant is an award-winning actor, famed for his roles in Broadchurch, Jessica Jones and, of course, his four-and-a-half-year tenure on Doctor Who. But dancing? Well, he's not so good at that...

How do we know? This frankly awesome video of Barrowman attempting to teach his friend how to floss. You'll note that the Captain Jack actor is a pro, nailing his movement and rhythm. Tennant, meanwhile, spends the entire video looking a bit like a drunk grandma recovering from a hip replacement.

Enjoying his superior flossing abilities, Barrowman shared the video on his Instagram page with the caption: "You might be the Doctor but I’m Captain Jack Flosser," along with the hashtag #groovingwhovian.

And he wasn't the only one amused by his co-star's valiant dad-dancing...

Better luck next time, David.